Sheikh Hamdan has launched Dubai Founders HQ, a new hub designed to help startups and SMEs grow, connect and go globally

Dubai’s startup scene just got a major boost with the launch of Dubai Founders HQ, a new initiative by Sheikh Hamdan designed to support entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as they grow and expand globally.

A new space for innovation

Announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai Founders HQ brings together founders, investors and industry experts under one roof. The goal is to build a stronger, more connected business community that encourages collaboration and innovation.

Located at the 25hours Hotel at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, the headquarters is described as a “phygital” platform, a mix of physical and digital spaces, offering entrepreneurs the tools, resources and mentorship they need to succeed.

Strengthening Dubai’s startup ecosystem

Dubai Founders HQ is a joint initiative between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. More than 25 major partners from both the public and private sectors have already joined, including those in finance, telecommunications, venture capital and technology.

Sheikh Hamdan shared his vision for the project on X, saying:

Today, I launched Dubai Founders HQ, a joint initiative of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s startup and SME ecosystem. The platform unites efforts to help 30 startups become global… pic.twitter.com/klGZH5eFbg — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 6, 2025

Empowering the next generation of business leaders

Dubai Founders HQ is part of the city’s ongoing effort to position itself as a leading destination for business and innovation. By offering access to investors, business experts and government support, the initiative aims to make it easier for entrepreneurs to scale their ventures and reach international markets.

With this launch, Dubai continues to strengthen its reputation as a global hub for talent, creativity and opportunity and as the place where the next generation of unicorns will be built.

