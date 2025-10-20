Escape the city, recharge your batteries, and discover hidden gems across the UAE – all in a day or less

Who says you need to take leave to enjoy a mini adventure? From sparkling waters and golden deserts to rugged mountains and ancient dunes, the UAE is packed with short-break destinations perfect for a day trip. Whether you’re craving thrills, nature, or just a change of scenery, these quick getaways let you leave the city behind and make the most of your weekend, no leave required.

Snorkel at Snoopy Island

Skip the busy Dubai life and spend a day in the sparkling waters of Snoopy Island, just 150km from Dubai. This little gem, shaped like the famous cartoon dog, is perfect for snorkeling among colourful fish, turtles, and tiny reef sharks. Prefer to stay dry? Paddleboarding and kayaking let you soak up the sun without getting wet. All gear is available to rent on the beach, making it a hassle-free escape for a day of adventure.

Location: Fujairah, UAE

Cost: Activity rentals vary

Catch the breeze at Umm Al Quwain

Bring a little Bali vibe to your weekend at Kite Beach Center in Umm Al Quwain, just 139km from Dubai. Known for kitesurfing, this colourful beach also offers sun loungers, umbrellas, and Instagram-worthy doors in the sand. Rent a beach hut for the day, paddle a kayak, or take a surf lesson to make the most of the waves. A perfect mix of relaxation and adventure for a quick escape.

Location: Umm Al Quwain, UAE

Cost: Entry from Dhs45 on weekdays, Dhs75 on weekends

Paddle and hike at Hatta Dam

Trade skyscrapers for mountain air with a day trip to Hatta, just 134km from Dubai. Start your escape at the stunning Hatta Dam, where you can kayak or paddleboard across turquoise waters surrounded by rocky peaks. Then, head to Hatta Wadi Hub, (open October to May) from ziplines to mountain biking. It’s the perfect blend of calm and adventure for a quick, scenic getaway.

Location: Hatta, UAE

Times: Hatta Wadi Hub open October to May, 9am to 5pm

Soar above the mountains at Jebel Jais

Craving an adrenaline-fuelled escape? Head 166km from Dubai to Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest peak, for a day packed with thrills. Fly superman-style on the Jais Flight zipline, tackle six ziplines on the Jais Sky Tour, or speed down the Jais Sledder toboggan track. There’s also a rope course, scenic hiking trails, and a viewing deck.

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Times: Daily, 9am to 5pm

Cost: Jais Flight Dhs299 | Jais Sky Tour Dhs450 | Jais Sledder Dhs50

Contact: visitjebeljais.com

Go wild on a night desert safari

Escape the city heat and spend an evening under the stars with a desert safari by Arabian Adventures. Explore the Dubai desert’s natural beauty, spot local wildlife, and experience Bedouin culture, all while enjoying desert sports and activities. Perfect for a quick adventure after work or a weekend getaway without leaving the city for too long.

Location: Dubai Desert, UAE

Cost: From Dhs431

Contact: (800) 272 2426

@arabianadventures

Wander through the Al Wathba fossil dunes

Step back in time at Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, home to over 1,700 ancient dunes spanning 7 square kilometres. Wander along 3km of well-lit trails, take in the unique desert formations, and relax at shaded benches along the way. The site also offers music and light shows from the amphitheatre, food trucks, and a visitor centre with viewing areas and a gallery corner, perfect for a fascinating day trip.

Location: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, UAE