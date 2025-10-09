Pair your meal with unbeatable skyline views at some of the best restaurants in Dubai

If you’re looking for dinner with a view, Dubai has plenty of restaurants in Dubai offering great food, incredible scenery and unforgettable settings. From record-breaking floors to rooftop lounges, here are some of Dubai’s highest restaurants to visit.

At.mosphere Dubai

Perched on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, At.mosphere is one of the highest restaurants in the world. It’s known for its 360-degree views of Dubai and its mix of fine dining and relaxed lounge experiences. Guests can start the day with breakfast in the clouds, enjoy afternoon tea, or settle in for an elegant dinner featuring dishes like Wagyu beef, oysters, and foie gras.

Location: Burj Khalifa, Level 122

Times: Daily, 7am to 2am

Contact: (04) 888 3828

Mott 32

This stylish Chinese restaurant brings Hong Kong flair to the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort. Mott 32 combines modern design with authentic Cantonese flavours, serving signature dishes such as roasted Peking duck, dim sum, and fresh seafood. With its floor-to-ceiling windows, guests can enjoy a luxurious meal while taking in stunning skyline and sea views.

Location: Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Level 73

Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 278 4832

Tattu Restaurant & Bar

Found on the 74th floor of Ciel Dubai Marina, Tattu blends contemporary Asian dining with breathtaking views. Inspired by Eastern mythology, the interiors are dramatic yet elegant, making it ideal for a stylish night out. The menu features refined Chinese and Japanese dishes, and the Sunset Lounge offers a perfect spot to enjoy the view over the Marina and the Palm as the sun sets.

Location: Ciel Dubai Marina, Level 74

Times: Daily, 6pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 498 5400

Cé La Vi

Located on the 54th floor of Address Sky View, Cé La Vi brings a touch of Southeast Asian flair to Downtown Dubai. The name means “This is the life”, and that’s exactly what guests can expect from this rooftop restaurant, sky bar and club lounge. The menu features modern Asian-inspired dishes, while the outdoor terrace offers unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa.

Location: Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Downtown Dubai, Level 54

Times: Daily, noon to 2am

Contact: (04) 582 6111

Carna by Dario Cecchini

Carna is a refined steakhouse led by world-famous Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, known for his passion for sustainable cooking. Located high up in SLS Dubai Hotel, the restaurant serves premium cuts including the classic bistecca alla Fiorentina and Cecchini’s signature Chianti sushi. The warm interiors, top-quality meats and sweeping city views make it a must-visit for meat lovers.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, Level 74

Times: Daily, 6.30pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 607 0757