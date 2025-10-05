Sponsored: Looking for the perfect mix of relaxation, sun, and great food? Ninive Beach has it all

This vibrant beachfront spot combines a pool, sunbeds, and a restaurant, making it perfect for an all-day escape in Dubai. Whether you want to relax by the sea, take a dip in the pool, or enjoy a memorable meal with friends, Ninive Beach has everything you need for the ultimate Dubai beachside experience.

Located at J1 Beach, it offers stunning views, stylish beach club vibes, and a perfect setting for high-end expats and tourists to unwind, dine, and enjoy the water. Ninive Beach brings together beachside leisure, poolside comfort, and a lively dining experience, all in one place.

Enjoy sun, sea and cocktails

Lounge on a sunbed just steps from the shore and let the gentle sea breeze set the mood. Sip on refreshing cocktails and soak up the sun from 10am until sunset, making the most of your day by the water.

Food and drinks included

For Dhs250 per person you can secure your sunbed every day of the week, including public holidays. The full amount is redeemable on food and drinks. Enjoy light bites and fresh flavours by the pool or a more refined dining experience as the sun sets.

All-day dining

The restaurant is open from 12pm until 2am, offering a menu inspired by Middle Eastern and North African flavours. Whether you’re enjoying lunch, a leisurely dinner, or late-night drinks, every dish is thoughtfully prepared to complement the relaxed, beachside atmosphere and make your experience at Ninive Beach truly memorable.

Location and details

Location: Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Dubai

Times: Beach and Pool from 10am until sunset, Restaurant from 12pm until 2am

Cost: Sunbed Dhs250 per person redeemable on food and beverages, available Monday to Sunday and on public holidays

Contact: (04) 498 4200

@ninivebeachdubai