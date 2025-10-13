If you’re ready to swap city streets for mountain peaks, the UAE has some of the best hiking trails waiting to be explored

These hiking trails range from easy walks to challenging climbs, here are the top spots to get your hiking fix this season.

Wadi Shawka

Just an hour from Dubai, Wadi Shawka is one of the most popular hiking spots for beginners. The area offers several routes to choose from, whether you want a short stroll or a full-day adventure that includes the Shawka pools.

You can start your hike from the Shawka Dam and either take the stairs directly to the summit or follow one of the trails that are clearly marked from the small parking area. The paths are safe for families and easy to follow, with plenty of spots for scenic photos along the way. It’s also dog-friendly, but make sure to keep your pets on a leash.

Location: 423W+MJV, Showkah, Ras Al Khaimah

Hatta Mountain Trails

Surrounded by the rugged Hajar Mountains, Hatta is a favourite for outdoor lovers and offers a mix of sandy tracks and rocky climbs. The trails wind through scenic wadis near the Oman border, giving hikers a chance to experience Dubai’s largest national park up close.

The area has over 32 kilometres of trails spread across five new routes, each graded by difficulty, so there’s something for everyone. It’s the perfect place to combine adventure with a bit of peace and quiet in nature.

Location: Hatta Wadi Hub, off the Dubai-Hatta Road

Al Rabi Mountain Trail

Overlooking Khorfakkan town and the Gulf of Oman, Al Rabi Mountain Trail is a favourite for sunrise hikes. The 6km trail takes about three hours to complete at a moderate pace and is well marked, though it can get steep in parts.

The views of the Hajar Mountains and Khorfakkan’s coastline make the climb worth it. There is limited parking at Al Rabi Tower, but you can park in the long-term area at the bottom of the hill and walk up.

Location: 89R5+JJ3, Saih Al Khor Suburb, Sharjah

Jebel Jais

Home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais offers six hiking trails ranging from easy to challenging. The lower area features five trails between 0.7km and 6km long, perfect for all experience levels.

The upper trail is steeper and more demanding but rewards hikers with panoramic views from the north and south summits. After your climb, you can refuel at 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, named after its height above sea level.

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Jebel Qada’ah

Located in the Northern Emirates within the Musandam mountain range, Jebel Qada’ah is home to the UAE’s second-highest peak. There are two routes here, one moderate and one more challenging, both offering incredible views across the mountains.

Look out for the Secret Staircase, carved into the rocks by local goat herders – it’s one of the mountain’s hidden gems. To find the starting point, search for ‘Jebel Qada’ah route 1’ or ‘Jebel Qada’ah route 2’ on Google Maps.

Location: Jebel Qada’ah, Ras Al Khaimah