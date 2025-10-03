Looking to swap city life for starry skies but without losing all your home comforts? Glamping in the UAE is calling you

From bubble domes in the desert to trailers in the mountains, here are some of the UAE’s most unique glamping spots to book this season.

Longbeach Campground

Bringing together the charm of camping with a touch of luxury, Longbeach Campground is set along a 300-metre stretch of beach. Guests can choose from elegant tent stays and enjoy an all-inclusive experience that includes access to the pool, beach, outdoor spa, water sports, and even a floating theatre. Days are filled with activities for families, couples, and groups, with everything from live cooking stations to water adventures on offer, making it a glamping escape like no other.

Location: Al Nadiya, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: (600) 566 600

Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Set on the edge of Al Ain’s famous mountain, Jebel Hafit Desert Park combines history and adventure in one place. Visitors can explore ancient remains dating back thousands of years before heading off on biking and hiking trails led by professional guides. Book a serviced camping package complete with meals, or choose the five-star glamping option in an air-conditioned bubble tent. Other activities include camel rides, guided tours and cycling.

Location: Jabal Hafeet, Al Thimaid, Al Ain

Contact (050) 774 1639

The Nest

Launched as a sister project to Sonara Camp, The Nest is a luxurious eco-retreat designed for privacy. Each pod comes with a bedroom, en-suite, outdoor seating area and your own host to take care of everything. Meals are just as premium, with wood-fired pizzas, wagyu sliders and fresh seafood on the menu.

Location Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Contact nara.ae

Al Marmoom Domes

Hidden among the sand dunes of Al Qudra, the Al Marmoom Domes are a dreamy glamping experience with floor-to-ceiling windows offering 360-degree desert views. Guests can watch the sunrise, stargaze at night, and enjoy cosy interiors with modern touches like air conditioning and lounge furniture alongside vintage-style pieces.

Location Al Marmoom Desert, Dubai

Contact almarmoomdomes.com

Arabian Nights Village

In Abu Dhabi’s golden desert, Arabian Nights Village gives you the chance to experience Emirati traditions in a setting that feels like a step back in time. With four styles of lodges built around a central courtyard, watchtowers and authentic touches, the village blends culture and comfort. No TVs here – it’s all about switching off and enjoying the stillness of the desert.

Location Abu Dhabi desert

Contact: (02) 207 8989

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

Adventure seekers will want to check out Bear Grylls’ very own camp in Ras Al Khaimah. Here you can take part in survival-style activities designed by Bear and his expert team, from fire building to outdoor challenges. After a day in the wild, retreat to your private cabin and stay overnight in comfort.

Location Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Cost Prices vary

Contact (04) 815 7333