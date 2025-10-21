The dinosaurs have returned and they’ve taken over Dubai Parks and Resorts

Calling all dino fans of all ages. Pack those bags and head on over to Dubai Parks and Resorts and enjoy a new T-REX Glamping experience. It’s the world’s first dinosaur-themed glamping retreat and unlike anything else in the region.

The escape invites explorers and dinosaur enthusiasts to stay in a luxury-meets-prehistoric-adventure setting.

There are 57 tents in total based on different prehistoric eras, from Triassic Megapods to T-REX Terahavens. There are options based on your preference. Opt for the Signature Jurassic Tents, which include garden views and BBQs, or the Premium Tent, which comes with private pools and added luxuries.

The adventure doesn’t stop at the tents

Families with little ones can dig, discover, and uncover hidden fossils at the Excavation Site, watch the past come alive at the Lava Watchpoint, or take a dip in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool.

And when the sun sets, families can gather around the fireside or watch a movie under the stars while the little ones enjoy playtime at the dedicated Kids’ Academy.

The dino-themed entertainment continues in the dining experience. At the Roaring Dinosaur Café and Splashing Raptor pool bar, the whole gang can enjoy prehistoric-inspired meals and drinks.

Throughout the day, there will be daily entertainment, ensuring you always have something new to discover.

Want more?

Your stay includes complimentary access to all four theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, and Real Madrid World, plus entry to Riverland Dubai and selected activities.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Saih Shuaib 1

Cost: Prices start from Dhs959 for one night per room

Contact: For more information and bookings, visit dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/t-rex_glamping | (800) 2629464

Images: Dubai Parks and Resorts