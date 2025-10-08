Unfortunately the Stereophonics gig in Dubai has been cancelled

Fans of British rock legends Stereophonics will be disappointed this week after Live Nation has announced that the band’s much-anticipated Dubai show has been cancelled due to medical reasons. The band were due to perform October 29 in the Coca Cola Arena.

The Welsh rockers, known for iconic hits like Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow, and Have a Nice Day, were set to perform in Dubai later this year, marking one of the city’s biggest live music events of the season. However, organisers confirmed that the concert will no longer go ahead, citing unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band.

In an official statement, Kelly Jones from Stereophonics said: “I am gutted, saddened and disappointed to inform you all, that due to a displaced jaw joint (not caused by singing folks – just one of life’s tense dizzying mysteries!) the upcoming Australia and Dubai shows are cancelled. Refunds will be given at point of purchase. Flying long distance is not medically advised. The UK tour in December is still set to go ahead as planned. I have cancelled no more than 4 shows in 30 years and I hope you can trust this decision was not taken lightly. I work hard to put on a great show every night, my prep starts in the morning through to showtime. I respect you as audience members and I respect my crew and band brothers, the bed on which I lay, too much to travel with a doubt. Physio Rehabilitation and healing is the priority right now. There’s 13 studio albums there…spin the black circle until the next time. Love and good health to you all.”

Ticket holders will be refunded automatically to their original payment method within 21 days.

While this news comes as a blow to rock fans across the UAE, Live Nation has hinted at hopes of welcoming the band to Dubai in the future when circumstances allow.

