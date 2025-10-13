Dubai is full of fun events and things to do this October so yalla, let’s go

Looking for events or something to do this October, there are lots of things to do, whether you want a good giggle at the Dubai Comedy Festival, or a boogie on the beach or a singalong.

Have some good giggles at Dubai Comedy Festival

When: October 2 to 12

Ready for some laughs this October? Well, you have lots of options (and even languages) to choose from. Dubai Comedy Festival, the biggest laughter festival in Dubai, will bring more than 50 comedians to the city for laugh-out-loud shows from October 2 to 12. Among the highlights, headliners include Joanne McNally, Omid Djalili, Mo Amer and Tom Segura.

Watch Grease the Musical

When: October 24 to November 2

Dubai Opera’s next musical extravaganza comes in the form of the brilliant Grease the Musical, shaking and sliding into Dubai Opera this October.Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser, Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again. But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer pressure is keeping them apart. Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart?

Dance the night away at Bohemia

When: October 4 to November 29

Bohemia Presents is back and some huge names are going along with it such as Lost Frequencies, Robin Schulz and Sonny Fodero. Head to FIVE Palm Jumeirah and party on the beach. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Grab the girls and enjoy a new ladies night

When: Wednesdays throughout October

ICD Brookfield’s popular spot The Guild has a brand-new ladies night ‘On Wednesdays We Wine” which is from 6pm to 9pm and has complimentary red, white and rosé wine for the girls in The Nurseries Bar, located inside the Guild.

Try a “Taste of Shangri-La”

When: October 1 to 31

Shangri-La hotels around the world are celebrating global cuisine for a month with some great offers. In the Dubai version, choose between two dining venues, where you’ll enjoy an exquisite dining experience for cheaper. Head to Shang Palace for a four-course menu for Dhs228 and Hoi An for a five-course menu for Dhs325. Hoi An is only available until October 8.

Do some floating breathwork

When: October 7

Reconnect with your inner child in this powerful water-based breathwork session under the stars. Expect intention setting in the sea followed by guided breathing and emotional release — all set against the waves.

See Jamelia live at AURA Skypool

When: October 23

On Thursday, October 23, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool will host the lastest chapter of AURA ART, a series celebrating creativity in all its forms. This is the first one to celebrate the art of music. And to kick things off, none other than Jamelia will take the stage for her first-ever live performance in Dubai.

Make a difference

When: October 11, 13, 18

One of Dubai’s most popular breast cancer fundraising events, IGNITE Pink is Punk, is returning this October to markBreast Cancer Awareness Month with three vibrant, family-friendly community events. Choose between a run, moonlit yoga or paddleboarding and sign up to do your bit.

Oktoberfest

When: Until October 26

What is October without Oktoberfest? Ernst Biergarten is bringing everything limited-edition Oktoberfest beer, sausages, games, songs and live music from Bavarian brass bands make it a celebration for everyone. Or head to Grand Hyatt for Octoberfest nights Thursday to Saturday or Sunday’s Bavarian family brunch.

Watch the new Dubai Fountain show

When: From October 1

One of the biggest events of October is The Dubai Fountain opening. It has famously been closed all summer for a makeover and everyone in Dubai has missed it. It’s due to reopen on October 1 with new lights and possibly a new show, we can’t wait to see what it looks like.

Rock out to Stereophonics

When: October 29

Welsh rockers Stereophonics are returning to Dubai for a huge gig on October 29 as part of their highly anticipated Stadium Anthems Tour. The tour promises all their greatest hits over their incredible three-decade-long career. Expect a mix of all the fan favourites such as Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow, and Local Boy in the Photograph. But the rockers will also bang out tunes from their latest album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait.

Vibe to Carl Cox

When: October 17

If you’re looking for DJ events in Dubai this October. Carl Cox is playing a set at Playa Pacha this October, and that alone is the plan. One of the most respected names in techno is making a much-anticipated return to Dubai for a one-night-only set, going down beachside at FIVE LUXE, JBR on Friday, October 17.

Attend the Dubai Active Show

When: October 24 to 26

One of the region’s biggest fitness, health and wellness events is back and taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. There will be competitions, free workouts, talks, workshops, freebies and so much more to experience. Tickets are from Dhs75.

Do doggie-lates

When: October 25

Everything is made better with dogs, so why not enjoy your fitness classes even more with them taking part in them with you? Introducing Doggie-Lates, your brand new, favourite activity to take place in Dubai. Grab your pooch, their leash and a bottle of water and spend some quality time together at this event in the Duck Hook Dubai this October.

Have a blind date with a book

When: October 13 to 15

The thought of a blind date can make anyone wince, but thankfully, this fun event in Dubai ensures the evening won’t end in disappointment. In October, art and book lovers (single or taken), can make their way to Blind Date Market: Chapters & Canvases at Qube Art Frames, Al Quoz for a three-day celebration where art, books, and relationships intertwine.

Anyma at Ushuaia

When: October 31

The hype is real: on October 31, Quantum, Anyma’s immersive live show, touches down at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. He’s bringing more than music. Expect visuals, emotion, and a night that rewrites what a club experience can be.