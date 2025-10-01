The brand behind India’s biggest EDM party will debut in the capital in December 2026, with a UAE edition running alongside the India show

Abu Dhabi just landed a new weekend on the global rave calendar. Sunburn, the Indian-born EDM giant, has confirmed a full-scale UAE debut in December 2026, marking the festival’s first overseas edition and a serious flex for the capital’s live-music scene.

If you’re new to the name, Sunburn is a heavyweight. Launched in 2007, it’s grown into one of Asia’s largest music festivals with blockbuster line-ups that routinely feature top-tier DJs and massive stage builds. For the UAE outing, organisers say the plan is ambitious: Abu Dhabi’s edition will run in parallel with Sunburn’s India festival over the same weekend, creating a two-country moment designed to echo across time zones. Expect the signature production, a global crowd, and the kind of bass that turns a race track into a dance floor.

Beyond the spectacle, there’s a bigger story about where the region’s scene is headed. The Abu Dhabi show is being positioned as Sunburn’s first full-scale international festival, a signal that the brand is exporting more than a line-up, it’s bringing a piece of India’s club culture to the Middle East. Industry briefings call it a milestone in taking homegrown entertainment IP global, and a vote of confidence in Abu Dhabi’s festival infrastructure. Venue details, ticket tiers, and the first wave of artists are still to come, but the direction of travel is clear.

So what should you do now? Pencil the month, nudge the group chat, and start thinking logistics. With the India and UAE editions planned to pulse in sync, this could become one of those weekends people plan their year around, a December double that lets you choose your setting without missing the drop. Keep an eye on What’s On for dates, venue, and early-bird releases as they land.

