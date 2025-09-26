Fat Joe headlines the halftime show at Knicks vs Sixers during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Start practicing your Dougie, Running Man and Nae Nae because Fat Joe is heading to the capital for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025.

The hip hop star will take over halftime at the opening game when the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers at Etihad Arena on Thursday October 2. Tickets start from Dhs150. The clash is the first of two preseason matchups between the teams, with the second game set for Saturday October 4.

The Bronx-born rapper, behind anthems like Lean Back and All the Way Up, will headline the halftime show for Game 1. There’s still time to dust off your Harlem Shake and relearn how to Dougie like it’s 2004.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games are part of a four-day basketball and culture takeover that also includes NBA District at Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 2 to 5. Fans can shoot hoops on a full-sized NBA court, pose with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, shop limited-edition merch, and catch regional and international acts. Concerts and live music are also on the line-up. Jordanian artist Siilawy, rapper Tul8te, DJ Jack, Stick No Bills and DJ D-Nice perform on Friday October 3. Local collective Abu Dhabi House Movement will play the Sunday Coffee Social on October 5.

Tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games are on sale at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. For those looking to upgrade their experience, special ticket packages with premium access, VIP hospitality, and behind-the-scenes perks are available at nbaexperiences.com.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: 8pm, October 2 and 4, 2025

Contact: etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.