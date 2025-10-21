See Tetris like never before as Red Bull turns the Dubai Frame into one huge screen

Unless you’ve been living under a block, chances are you’ve mashed buttons playing Tetris at some point. But this beloved classic isn’t just a memory. Red Bull is bringing it back in a way you’ve never seen before, with drones lighting up the sky in a live, playable event.

Red Bull Tetris is the world’s first live playable Tetris event – and it’s happening at the iconic Dubai Frame. And when we say “at” the Frame, we don’t mean inside the venue… we mean literally within the four towering sides of the frame itself.

Here’s what we mean

Over 2,000 drones will take to the skies within the Dubai Frame, lighting up in perfect sync as players show off their stacking skills.

A massive supercomputer—probably one powered by a few cans of Red Bull—will process the players’ moves in real time, sending the data to the drones, which light up to mirror the gameplay. In short: the Dubai Frame becomes a giant, sky-high Tetris screen, and yes, it will be the biggest display of a game of Tetris ever.

Who are the players?

The UAE National Finals take place this week on Friday, October 24, from 7pm to 10pm. 16 participants from the UAE will battle it out before one winner moves on to the World Final, taking on 60 other competitors from across the world.

You can watch all the action play out from December 11 to 13. (PS. The drones will light up the Dubai Frame only on December 13).

Want to cheer the UAE on and relive some nostalgia? Head to Zabeel Park and witness the sky light up with live Tetris action under the desert stars. Tickets will go on sale online on Platinumlist soon.

Get ready for T-spins, down-stacking, and some serious high-speed action.

