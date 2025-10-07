From hidden bars to mall booths, here’s your guide to the best karaoke spots in Abu Dhabi for every kind of singer

There’s something about getting up in a room full of strangers and belting out your favourite song that just feels right. It’s about having fun, forgetting how you sound, and being the star of your own concert. Abu Dhabi has something for everyone from private rooms to pub nights, the capital’s karaoke scene is as varied as the playlists. I did my vocal exercises and visited a few karaoke spots, one off-tune hit at a time.

TOK Karaoke Booth and Studio

Finding this spot was the first challenge. I felt like I’d accidentally signed up for a solo mallathon through Al Wahda Mall, but once I found it, the effort was worth it. Here, your experience starts with a photoshoot. Grab a wig, oversized sunnies, a funky hat or even a Squid Game mask, then take some selfies before it’s time to sing. The six private karaoke booths are small but electric, with flashing lights, two microphones and even a tambourine because why not be your own backup band. Inside the booth you forget you’re in a mall, especially when you’re halfway through Luther Vandross or a K-pop track. My rendition of “Golden” was deserving of a Grammy and a cameo in the next K-pop film.

Location: Al Wahda Mall Abu Dhabi and Shams Boutik, Reem Island

Cost: Dhs 45 for 30 minutes, photobooth from Dhs 30

Contact: (050) 249 5358

Mercure Karaoke Bar and Restaurant

From the outside, it’s a quiet hotel bar. Inside, it’s where you and your crew transform into a questionable version of the Backstreet Boys. This one felt like stumbling across a hidden treasure, mostly because it’s so tucked away on the fourth floor of the Novel Hotel. Each of the five karaoke rooms is fitted with leather couches, microphones, tambourines and multi-coloured lights that instantly set the mood. The rooms come in different sizes, so whether it’s a small crew or a full squad of 15, there’s space for everyone to sing badly together.

Location: 4th Floor, Novel Hotel City Centre, Hamdan Street

Time: 5pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs 180 per hour

Contact: (058) 651 8996

Porters English Pub

Unlike private booths, this is karaoke in its purest form. You’re up there, mic in hand, facing a room full of strangers. It’s scary, it’s exhilarating and once you’re warmed up, it’s addictive. A song like “Summer of ‘69” is perfect once the crowd has had a drink or two and can sing along with you. This is the Olympics of karaoke, and the crowd will sing with you until you believe you are Bryan Adams.

Location: Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Time: Saturdays 5pm to 9pm

Contact: (02) 495 3936

Stars ‘N’ Bars

This place offers karaoke and a whole vibe. It’s dimly lit, the sparklers come out for birthdays, glasses clink, and the crowd sings and sways along like you’re their headliner. You won’t sit much here. Between the toe-tapping, finger-snapping and all-round cheering, you’ll feel like the supporting act for every performer. There are no rules about what to sing. From power ballads to guilty-pleasure pop, the stage is yours. This is karaoke spot is loud, fun, and full of energy. Even if you bomb your song, the crowd will carry you like you just headlined Glastonbury.

Location: Yas Marina Circuit

Time: Every Tuesday from 9pm

Contact: 02 565 0101

The G.O.A.T

The G.O.A.T turns Saturday nights into Karaoke Drunch with unlimited drinks for three hours at Dhs 150. Add a daily happy hour until 9pm and teachers’ discounts on Saturdays and you have all the courage you need to grab the mic. It’s loud, fun and fuelled by drunch, karaoke confidence is guaranteed.

Loctaion: The GOAT, ON17, 17th Floor, Cristal Hotel, Madinat Zayed

Time: Karaoke Drunch every Saturday from 5pm

Cost: Unlimited drinks package Dhs 150 (3 hours)

Contact: 02 652 0000

Brown Lion

Whether you want a private sing-along or a full-blown pub night, this spot has you covered.

Brown Lion at the Marriott Hotel Downtown is all about choice. Friday nights mean karaoke from 8pm to 2am with unlimited drinks for Dhs 169. Teachers get 50 percent off food and drinks, and Saturdays bring Street Brunch with bingo and karaoke from 5pm. For a private singalong, the Lion’s Den room hosts up to 12 guests any day of the week.

Location: Brown Lion Gastropub, Level 1, Marriott Hotel Downtown

Times: Karaoke Night Friday 8pm–2am, Street Brunch Saturday from 5pm

Cost: Unlimited drinks package Dhs 169 (3 hours)

Contact: 02 304 7777

Taste of Korea

For a different flavour of karaoke, head to Taste of Korea. Open until 4am every day, the restaurant runs open mic karaoke nights from Sunday to Wednesday, 2pm to 9pm. It’s laid-back, it’s fun, and it’s the kind of spot where you can slip in for a song or stay late for the full experience.

Location: Taste of Korea, Abu Dhabi

Times: Karaoke Sunday to Wednesday 2pm–9pm; open daily 2pm–4am

NURI Grill Bar Karaoke Room

NURI at Hilton Yas Island has a private karaoke room built for celebrations. Birthdays, anniversaries or just a Tuesday, bring your own decorations and turn it into your party space. Pair the mic with NURI’s food and drinks and you have a night worth remembering.

Location: Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Times: Sunday to Thursday 12pm–12am, Friday & Saturday 12pm–2am

Cost: Dhs 150 per hour, with a minimum spend of Dhs 300

Contact: (054) 211 5151