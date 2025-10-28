The best outdoor cinemas in Dubai

An outdoor movie with the stars for company

Love the cinema? Take a break from the usual and opt for a different experience at one of these outdoor cinemas in Dubai.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season.

Vox Moonlight at The Galleria Mall

Out on the rooftop of The Galleria Mall, you’ll find single-screen, open-air VOX Moonlight. It is Vox Cinemas’ seasonal outdoor cinema spot where you can pair movies with the stars and the Dubai skyline. Seating options include two-person private cabanas, two-person loungers for laid-back luxury, or couches and beanbags with footrests. There’s a vast food and beverage menu plus your favourite cinema classic snacks, which you can order from your seats. Also, you won’t lose out on the ultimate cinema experience thanks to the Dolby 7.1 Surround audio and visual technology. The cinema is open throughout winter with two sessions from Monday to Thursday and three sessions from Friday to Sunday (from sunset). Read more here.

Location: Vox Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Wasl, Dubai

Times: Two sessions Mon to Thurs, three sessions Fri to Sun; from 6.30pm or 7pm (based on sunset timing)

Cost: Ticket prices from Dhs60

Contact: (600) 599 905

uae.voxcinemas.com

Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central is returning on October 30, 2025. The first Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue (the one that put the name on the cultural and creative map of the region) is a full-fledged vintage theatre; but this outpost at 25hours is an open-air space, designed as an ode to the perpetual state of construction in Dubai and Cinema Akil’s flagship colour – scaffoldings and a bright, vintage red. The cinema is reopening with a Halloween special to kick the season off but for future screenings, check cinemaakil.com. One important change to note: tickets are now Dhs50 per person

Location: Cinema Akil, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre 2, Dubai

Times: From October 30, Tues to Sun, from 7.30pm/8pm

Cost: Dhs50 per person per ticket

Contact: @cinemaakil

WANT MORE?

JLT Cinema Under the Stars 2025

Cinema Under the Stars is back in JLT every Saturday, showcasing fun family-friendly movies under the stars on its massive outdoor screen. Expect beanbags, popcorn, and a fan-favourite film on the big screen, including Kung Fu Panda 2, Wicked, and Coco. Over the festive season, you can watch the classics, including the very popular Home Alone 2 and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Screenings begin at 7.30pm. Pick a movie and register for your spot here.

Location: Cluster Q, Jumeirah Lake Towers

Times: Every Saturday, from 7.30pm

Cost: Registrations required on website based on movie of choice

Contact: jlt.ae

Zero Gravity

At Zero Gravity’s famed Cinema on the Sand nights, you’ll find a magical outdoor screening set up on the beach in Dubai Marina, complete with beanbags and loungers on the sand. It doesn’t really have a regular screening schedule, but they have screened the classics like Grease, Home Alone and more. Entry is usually priced and fully redeemable against food and drinks. You can stay in the know via their social media channel here.

Location: Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai

Contact: @zerogravitydubai