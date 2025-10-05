Cooler days are finally here which means it’s the best time to visit Dubai’s pet-friendly parks and head outdoors

Dubai has plenty of pet-friendly parks where both you and your pup can enjoy a good walk and even make a few furry friends along the way. Here are some of the best pet-friendly parks in Dubai for a long stroll with your pet.

Dubai Islands Beach Park

If your dog loves the water, this park is always a winner. Set along the Deira coastline, it has a big open area where dogs can run free before heading for a splash in the sea. There’s also a mini course with hoops, jumps and even a seesaw, so your pup can burn off some extra energy. Facilities include showers and drinking fountains to make sure they stay cool and clean before heading home.

Location: Deira Waterfront, near Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Damac Hills Dog Park

This community favourite is perfect for mixing up your dog walks. You’ll find shaded walking paths that wind around little lakes, so it’s a peaceful stroll for both you and your pup. There are two fenced play zones too, one designed for smaller dogs and one for larger breeds. Each has its own agility equipment, giving your dog space to play, jump and train while socialising with other pets.

Location: Damac Hills, Dubai

Bark Park

Out in Al Awir, Bark Park is more like a countryside escape than a city park. It’s a huge open space where dogs can run off-leash, swim in the chlorine-free pond or cool down in smaller splash pools. There are shaded corners to relax, a training area for exercise and even a small on-site shop for pet supplies and treats. It’s a great choice if you want your pup to enjoy a proper day out.

Location: Al Awir

Al Ittihad Park

Running along the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, this green space is ideal for longer, on-leash walks. The jogging track loops all the way around, while the landscaped gardens inside the park give dogs plenty to sniff and explore. Water fountains are placed around the area to keep your pup hydrated. Once the walk is done, you’ll find lots of nearby cafés and restaurants where many will happily provide water bowls for your four-legged companion.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Burj Park

For a city walk with one of the best views in Dubai, Burj Park is the spot. Sitting at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, it has wide grassy areas mixed with paved paths, making it great for both quick walks and longer strolls. It’s usually quieter during weekdays, giving you and your dog more space to roam. With pet waste bins throughout, it’s a clean and convenient place for daily walks in the heart of Downtown.

Location: Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Images: Unsplash