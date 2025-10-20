Step into a festive immersive wonderland right here in Dubai

This Christmas, Dubai is brimming with festive cheer, offering everything from magical winter wonderlands and Santa meet-and-greets to dazzling holiday shows. But if you’re looking to visit one of the city’s most festive experiences, we’re here to tell you that The Grotto is making an enchanting return.

Originally hailing from Manchester, the beloved Christmas experience The Grotto has found a magical second home right here in Dubai. This heartwarming holiday attraction brings all the charm and wonder of a traditional British Christmas to the desert, complete with twinkling lights, festive cheer, and unforgettable moments with Santa himself.

At the moment, location details and dates have not been disclosed by the elves, but if it was anything like last year, families can expect an immersive winter wonderland, complete with a Candy Cane Land and Enchanted Forest in search of Santa’s Merry Mailroom.

Santa’s elves will, of course, help you but also challenge you with tasks as you embark on an adventure to deliver your very own letter to Santa in his cosy cabin. Once you do find him, you can walk home with a photo memory worth hanging over the fireplace.

Sign up for early bird tickets

We know you can’t wait to wear those Santa hats and head on over, but hit the brakes on the sleigh.

For now, just gather your festive spirits and sign up for the early bird tickets. Not only will it be easier on your wallet, but you will also be guaranteed entry on the most popular dates before they go on sale to the public.

Sign up to join the waitlist here.

Images: The Grotto Dubai Instagram