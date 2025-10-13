From markets to carol concerts, shows and family-friendly fun

If you’re spending Christmas in Dubai this year, we’ve been making a list and checking in twice to make sure we can fill your calendar with festive events that are sure to keep you merry and bright. From walking in a winter wonderland to meet and greets with Santa, we’ve got silly season covered.

Here are all the festive events in Dubai to bookmark for Christmas 2025.

December 5 to 31: Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Fort Island will once again transform into a dazzling winter wonderland from December 5 until the end of the month. A beloved festive event in Dubai, the market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment, including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Plus, a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel make it the perfect spot for family-friendly festive cheer. Best of all, it’s free entry.

What: Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Where: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah

When: December 5 to 31

Price: Free entry

December 6 and 7: The Great Christmas Elf Bake Off

Head to Theatre by QE2 this December for a family-friendly interactive show for kids aged three to 11. Putting a seasonal twist on the treasured TV show, two elves compete in a gingerbread bake off filled with songs, comedy and plenty of festive chaos.

What: The Great Christmas Elf Bake Off

Where: Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid

When: December 6 and 7

Price: Dhs75

Visit: platinumlist.net

December 6 to 31: Winter City at Expo City

Winter City, the annual festive extravaganza, will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 5 to 31. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts. Doors open at 4pm, with tickets priced at Dhs50.

What: Winter City

Where: Expo City

When: December 6 to 31

Price: Dhs50

Visit: expocitydubai.com

December 11: Movie in the Sky at Aura Skypool

This Christmas, Dubai’s breathtaking sky-high infinity pool and bar, Aura Skypool, invites guests to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas movie night – screening Miracle on 34th Street on December 11. The evening begins from 8.30pm, where you’ll be able to toast to silly season with free-flowing bubbles and graze on festive canapes, while admire the views from the Aura Lounge. Guests will then settle in and cosy up under the stars on the Palm View deck at 9.30pm when the movie begins. During the movie, you’ll be able to continue sipping on free-flowing bubbles, and tuck in to a bento box as you revisit all the best scenes from this Christmas classic. It’s priced at Dhs750 per person, and with just 50 seats available, be sure to grab your tickets before they go-ho-ho. You can get your hands on them here: auraskypool.com.

What: Movie in the Sky

Where: Aura Skypool, Palm Tower

When: December 11

Price: Dhs750

Visit: auraskypool.com

December 13 to 28: Winter District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

After two years of bringing Christmas cheer to Media City, Winter District returns to its original home at Emirates Towers for Christmas 2025. This year, Winter District will bring big brands, fun food concepts, and plenty of kids’ activities, including festive decor, inflatables and a huge Christmas tree. There will also be plenty of games, workshops and an escape room, plus live entertainment from 4pm each day. There will even be a Santa’s grotto for the little ones to visit and check if they’re on the nice list.

What: Winter District

Where: Emirates Towers

When: December 13 to 28

Price: TBC

Visit: @winterdistrict_3

December 18 to 21: Dubai Opera presents The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s treasured Christmas performance returns to Dubai Opera for a four-day stint, this time performed by the Astrakhan Theatre Opera Ballet. First performed in 1892 at the Marinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, the popular show tells the tale of a young girl called Clara, her beloved nutcracker and the magician Drosselmeyer. She embarks on a magical adventure as her beloved Nutcracker comes to life, battles the mouse king, waltzes her through the swirling flowers of snow, and joins the Sugar Plum Fairy to reign again in his kingdom.

What: The Nutcracker

Where: Dubai opera

When: December 18 to 21

Price: From Dhs380

Visit: dubaiopera.com

December 20 to 24: Carols by Candlelight at Expo City

Get ready to sing your Christmas hearts out as the much-awaited Carols by Candlelight returns to Expo City from December 20 to 24. Enjoy enchanting carols by the Firdaus Orchestra at two shows per day, bringing back fond memories of your Christmas past with carol-singing, live dancers, and Christmas-themed projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. Each show features family favourites such as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Silent Night, and Jingle Bells, as well as a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Doors open at 6pm for the 6.20pm show, and at 7.30pm for the 7.50pm show. Tickets include access to Expo’s Winter City, with pre-registration available now.

What: Carols by Candlelight

Where: Expo City

When: December 20 to 24

Price: Dhs150

Visit: platinumlist.net

Dates TBC: Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Although it’s not yet confirmed, we can expect Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland to return in 2025. While dates haven’t been given, it typically runs from December 5 until Christmas Day. Bringing a taste of the North Pole to Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai gets adorned in some seriously festive decor, inviting families to enjoy the snow, festive activities, and warm treats. Think meet-and-greets with Santa, warming cups of hot chocolate and fun-filled Snow Park activities. So bundle up for a cosy little Christmas at Ski Dubai.

What: Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Where: Mall of the Emirates

When: Dates TBC

Price: TBC

Visit: skidxb.com