A brand-new lifestyle destination The Hills is coming to Emirates Hills with plenty of family fun, dining, and social spaces

Solutions Group, the team behind Dubai favourites like Asia Asia, Wavehouse, and Ula, has partnered with Address Montgomerie Hotel and Montgomerie Golf Club to launch The Hills at Emirates Hills, a modern country-club concept with a glasshouse event space.

Designed to be part of your everyday life

Start the morning with a fresh breakfast and coffee, enjoy a leisurely lunch, let the kids play in the garden, and finish with live music, sunset drinks, and dinner. Inside, natural wood, greenery, and sun-filled spaces create a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere. The layout allows you to move between the bar, restaurant, terrace, and play zones, making it a place to spend hours without feeling rushed.

There are also whispers of a Padel club joining The Hills soon…

Spaces to eat, drink and socialise

The Sports Bar

Catch live sport, meet friends after golf, or unwind with a casual drink. By day, it’s relaxed and lively; by night, it turns into a cosy lounge celebrating craft beers and good conversations.

The Restaurant

Light, bright, and filled with sunshine, this is the spot for long lunches and relaxed dinners. The food and vibe reflect Dubai life at its best.

The Terrace and Lawn

The social heart of The Hills. Alfresco dining for breakfast, brunch or sundowners, all while keeping an eye on the kids in the nearby playground.

The Playground and Arcade

The Hills makes family time easy. Kids have a place to explore, while older children can enjoy a separate arcade, all close enough for parents to watch from the terrace.

A club for the community

Familiar faces, friendly staff, and spaces for everyone mean it’s perfect for families, friends, or solo visits. Expect one of Dubai’s best carvery, weekend brunches, and Groove on the Green BBQs – all designed for making new memories.

Paul Evans, CEO and co-founder of Solutions Group, said, “The Hills is about creating a place that suits modern Dubai life. You can drop the kids off at school, meet friends for lunch, grab a pint after golf, or bring the family for dinner, all without ever feeling out of place.”

Location: Emirates Hills, Dubai

Opening: Set to open in the second quarter of 2026

Image: What’s On Archive