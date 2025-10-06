These are the most popular and frequent flights of Dubai’s Emirates Airlines

If you are flying with Emirates Airlines, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to destinations. Emirates flights go to 153 destinations and serve over 80 countries and territories. In 2024/2025 the airline carried 53.7 million passengers, that’s a lot of travellers but have you ever wondered, which ones are the most popular flights destinations? Usually the airline will add more flights to areas with the most demand. Here is the list…

London Heathrow – 6 daily flights, 42 weekly (the number of flights to LHR is about to reach 48 weekly flights from 26 October with the introduction of 6 additional flights per week for winter)

Mumbai – 5 daily flights, 35 weekly

Bangkok – 5 daily flights, 35 weekly

Delhi – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly

Kuwait – 4 daily flights, 29 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)

Cairo – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly

Male – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly

Manila – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly

Singapore – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly

London Gatwick – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Manchester – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

New York – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Melbourne – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Sydney – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Riyadh – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Jeddah – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Dammam – 3 daily flights, 24 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)

Bahrain – 3 daily flights, 22 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)

Bangalore – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Chennai – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Hyderabad – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Johannesburg – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Hong Kong (SAR) China – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Istanbul – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Dhaka – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Karachi – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly

Image: Emirates Website