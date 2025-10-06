These are Emirates most popular flights
These are the most popular and frequent flights of Dubai’s Emirates Airlines
If you are flying with Emirates Airlines, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to destinations. Emirates flights go to 153 destinations and serve over 80 countries and territories. In 2024/2025 the airline carried 53.7 million passengers, that’s a lot of travellers but have you ever wondered, which ones are the most popular flights destinations? Usually the airline will add more flights to areas with the most demand. Here is the list…
- London Heathrow – 6 daily flights, 42 weekly (the number of flights to LHR is about to reach 48 weekly flights from 26 October with the introduction of 6 additional flights per week for winter)
- Mumbai – 5 daily flights, 35 weekly
- Bangkok – 5 daily flights, 35 weekly
- Delhi – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly
- Kuwait – 4 daily flights, 29 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)
- Cairo – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly
- Male – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly
- Manila – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly
- Singapore – 4 daily flights, 28 weekly
- London Gatwick – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Manchester – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- New York – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Melbourne – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Sydney – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Riyadh – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Jeddah – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Dammam – 3 daily flights, 24 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)
- Bahrain – 3 daily flights, 22 weekly (1 additional frequency on Thursday)
- Bangalore – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Chennai – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Hyderabad – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Johannesburg – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Kuala Lumpur – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Hong Kong (SAR) China – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Istanbul – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Dhaka – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
- Karachi – 3 daily flights, 21 weekly
Image: Emirates Website
