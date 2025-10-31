Traffic in Dubai is getting busier every year, and several factors are behind the growing congestion

From more people and cars to road works and new transport options, here’s what is affecting traffic in Dubai…

More people are living in Dubai

Dubai’s population reached 4 million in August 2025. That’s an increase of more than 223,000 residents in just one year. To give some context, the city had 3.77 million people in 2024 and 3.61 million in 2023. Dubai’s population has more than doubled since 2011, when it was 1.93 million. With more residents comes more demand on the roads and public transport.

Road works and construction

Major road upgrades across Dubai are causing temporary delays but are designed to make travel smoother in the long run. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is currently working on 57 big projects, including over 226 kilometres of new roads and 115 bridges and tunnels. Key areas affected include Dubai Harbour, Hessa Street, Umm Suqeim to Al Qudra Corridor, and Al Fay Road. These improvements are part of a wider plan to enhance 11 main road corridors across the city.

More vehicles on the roads

Traffic is also increasing because there are more cars. In the past year, 390,000 new vehicles were added across the UAE. With over 4.56 million registered vehicles nationwide and around 3.5 million driving in Dubai every day, rush hour can be a real test of patience. Population growth and commuters from other emirates add to the pressure, with about a million people entering Dubai each day for work.

Why driving is so popular

Owning or renting a car in Dubai is easy. Fuel is affordable, taxis are plentiful, and driving is convenient for many daily journeys. Getting a driver’s licence is also straightforward for residents from certain countries. If you come from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, or the United States, you can exchange your existing licence for a Dubai licence with just a fee and an eye test – no driving test required.

Public transport improvements and the future of commuting

Dubai Metro continues to offer a fast and convenient alternative to driving. Road upgrades and other infrastructure projects aim to make commuting easier and quicker. Looking ahead, Dubai is also testing flying taxis as part of its vision for the future of transport. These futuristic vehicles could help reduce pressure on the roads by offering an entirely new way to get around the city.

