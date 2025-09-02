A new Dubai Metro route has been added during peak hours to ease congestion

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new Red Line route on the Dubai Metro, aiming to improve travel convenience for passengers.

On their official social media channel, RTA shared ‘Metro routes rerouted during peak hours between Centrepoint and Al Fardan Exchange Station’.

Trains from Centrepoint Station will now make their way along the Red Line and will terminate at three stations: Life Pharmacy, Expo 2020 and Al Fardan Exchange Station (previously, Al Khail). The new route will only come into effect during peak hours.

RTA states that this is to ‘ensure efficient service and a seamless travel experience during peak hours’. The video shared that ‘the new lines reduce travel time and make daily trips more efficient.’

The transport authority shared that passengers should always plan their journey ahead of time and always check the station announcements to ensure smooth arrival to the desired destination.

What does this mean? Passengers boarding from Centrepoint Station or any station past it along the Red Line should pay close attention to the display boards and onboard announcements. Otherwise, you might find yourself on a train terminating at Al Fardan Exchange when your actual destination is Expo 2020. If this does happen, you will have to get off the train and wait for the next train heading to Expo 2020.

What are the peak hours?

Thanks to its pocket-friendly fares, the Dubai Metro is a popular choice among the city’s workforce – which also means it tends to get particularly crowded during office hours.

According to the RTA, peak times are:

From 7am to 9am in the morning.

From 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

Other Dubai Metro updates to know about:

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis-MHI, has completed a full upgrade of wayfinding signage across every Metro station in the city.

What’s changed? Commuters will now notice brighter, clearer guidance throughout stations. Entry and exit points have been given bold yellow markings to make them more visible, particularly during peak hours. On platforms, new floor stickers and directional signs guide travellers towards the correct train line, reducing the confusion and crowding that often builds up at busy interchanges.

For regular commuters, the changes mean faster, clearer navigation and a friendlier station environment. For visitors, the updates make Dubai’s public transport even more accessible, an important step as the city continues to welcome record numbers of tourists each year.

You can read more about the upgrades here.

