This month, we chat with UAE-based Canadian-Lebanese comedian Shawn Chidiac, also known as My Parents Are Divorced. He’s known for his hilarious, viral skits inspired by life in the Middle East, pop culture, and cultural stereotypes. Catch Shawn live at the Dubai Comedy Festival on October 4 and 5.

Eat here

“Orfali Bros is my go-to. The food is always creative, bold, and packed with flavor. Every visit feels like a fresh experience, and I love how it’s become such a Dubai institution for those who appreciate innovative dining.”

Relax here

“For me, nothing beats relaxing on the beaches of Ras Al Khaimah. The calm waves, soft sand, and mountain views in the distance make it the perfect place to switch off and recharge.”

Stay here

“The Ritz-Carlton in Ras Al Khaimah is one of those places where you instantly feel cut off from the noise. It’s calm, beautiful, and the perfect escape when I need a breather.”

Switch off here

“Sharjah Shooting Club is where I go to switch off. It’s focused, quiet, and gives me that reset I sometimes need.”

Must try

“You’ve got to catch the Gaslight shows. They’re unmissable if you’re into smart, edgy comedy and love seeing different perspectives on stage. It’s comedy that makes you laugh and think at the same time.”

Hidden gem

“Ceylonka is my hidden gem. It’s a Sri Lankan spot that delivers incredible flavors, packed with authenticity. It’s one of those places that doesn’t need the spotlight to prove how good it is.”

Laugh here

“When I need a laugh, I’ll put on Anchorman. It’s timeless. And of course, if you’re in Dubai, the Dubai Comedy Festival is the place to be, it’s become such a great platform for local and international comedians to showcase their craft.”comedy kitchen.

@myparents_are_divorced