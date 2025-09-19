Dubai Comedy Festival adds family shows to the line-up
The Dubai Comedy Festival is bringing even more laughs this year with a brand-new programme of family-friendly shows
Seven acts from around the world will perform in October at the New Covent Garden venues inside Mall of the Emirates. The Dubai Comedy Festival line-up includes award-winning children’s theatre, musical comedy, sketch circus, and even a silent act that has wowed global audiences. The new shows mean that kids, teens and parents can all enjoy the festival together.
The big names already confirmed
The festival has already announced a huge line-up of international stars including Tom Segura, NearlyParents, Zakir Khan, My Parents are Divorced, Joanne McNally, Andrew Schulz, Morgan Jay, Omid Djalili, John Achkar, Mo Amer, Redouane Bougheraba, Amer Zahr, Ivan Abramov and Gaurav Kapoor.
Now, the addition of family shows makes this year’s edition even bigger.
Family show line-up
Tape Face
The silent comedy star from America’s Got Talent, Tape Face brings shoes that sing, dresses that dance, and endless audience interaction.
Stuff!
Melbourne duo Jon and Jero invite the audience into a wacky adventure packed with slapstick, music, and improvisation.
Con Coutis
A futuristic comedy set 50 years ahead, complete with clever sound design and laugh-out-loud storytelling.
MUSH
A weird and wonderful kids’ show for adults, filled with clowning, characters, and chaos.
101 Ways to Annoy Your Parents and Other Really Old People
Matty Grey’s award-winning kids’ show teaches playful tricks to drive parents crazy in the funniest way.
Jonny Awsum The Kids Show
Musical comedy from Britain’s Got Talent star Jonny Awsum, guaranteed to get everyone singing and laughing.
Laser Kiwi
The world’s only surreal sketch circus, mixing stunts with absurd comedy.
The details
Location: New Covent Garden Theatres, Mall of the Emirates
Dates: October 2 to 12
Times: Vary by show
Cost: From Dhs75
Tickets: Available via dubaicomedyfest.ae
Good to know: All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult
Image: Supplied