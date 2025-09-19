The Dubai Comedy Festival is bringing even more laughs this year with a brand-new programme of family-friendly shows

Seven acts from around the world will perform in October at the New Covent Garden venues inside Mall of the Emirates. The Dubai Comedy Festival line-up includes award-winning children’s theatre, musical comedy, sketch circus, and even a silent act that has wowed global audiences. The new shows mean that kids, teens and parents can all enjoy the festival together.

The big names already confirmed

The festival has already announced a huge line-up of international stars including Tom Segura, NearlyParents, Zakir Khan, My Parents are Divorced, Joanne McNally, Andrew Schulz, Morgan Jay, Omid Djalili, John Achkar, Mo Amer, Redouane Bougheraba, Amer Zahr, Ivan Abramov and Gaurav Kapoor.

Now, the addition of family shows makes this year’s edition even bigger.

Family show line-up

Tape Face

The silent comedy star from America’s Got Talent, Tape Face brings shoes that sing, dresses that dance, and endless audience interaction.

Stuff!

Melbourne duo Jon and Jero invite the audience into a wacky adventure packed with slapstick, music, and improvisation.

Con Coutis

A futuristic comedy set 50 years ahead, complete with clever sound design and laugh-out-loud storytelling.

MUSH

A weird and wonderful kids’ show for adults, filled with clowning, characters, and chaos.

101 Ways to Annoy Your Parents and Other Really Old People

Matty Grey’s award-winning kids’ show teaches playful tricks to drive parents crazy in the funniest way.

Jonny Awsum The Kids Show

Musical comedy from Britain’s Got Talent star Jonny Awsum, guaranteed to get everyone singing and laughing.

Laser Kiwi

The world’s only surreal sketch circus, mixing stunts with absurd comedy.

The details

Location: New Covent Garden Theatres, Mall of the Emirates

Dates: October 2 to 12

Times: Vary by show

Cost: From Dhs75

Tickets: Available via dubaicomedyfest.ae

Good to know: All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult

Image: Supplied