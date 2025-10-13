Events in Dubai that you won’t want to miss this week

The city is in full swing this week, with three of the biggest events in Dubai landing back-to-back, tech giants at Gitex, the family favourite Global Village, and the wild return of Dubai Safari Park. It’s a proper mix of future-facing innovation, outdoor adventure, and culture from all corners. Whether you’re diving into gadgets or grabbing street food, here’s what’s on and where.

Gitex Global takes over DWTC

The region’s biggest tech exhibition is back. Gitex Global has returned to Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together thousands of global innovators, startups, investors and curious minds under one (very large) roof. Expect major reveals across AI, mobility, and future tech. With big crowds expected daily, your best bet is hopping on the Metro, and if you’re taking a Careem, don’t forget the GITEX2025 code for 20% off.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Trade Centre 2

Contact: (04) 308 6007 | Passes and programme details are available now on Gitex.com

Dubai Safari park swings back into action

For the animal lovers, this one is back on the map. Dubai Safari Park reopens on October 14, marking the start of Season 7 with over 3,000 animals, six themed zones, two safari adventures, and plenty of open space to explore. Spread across 119 hectares of solar-powered grounds, it’s one of the few places in the city where you can feed a giraffe, spot a lion, and ride a safari train, all in the same afternoon.

This year’s theme, Wild Rules, brings new features including fast-track access to the popular Explorer Safari Tour, upgraded Birds Kingdom live shows, and interactive wildlife talks and workshops as part of the park’s growing focus on biodiversity. There’ll also be competitions, private guided tours, and new experiences designed for all ages.

Location: Al Warqa 5, Dubai

Contact: (800) 900 | Tickets can be purchased via safariparkdubai.com

Global Village turns 30

Global Village is kicking off Season 30 on October 15, and it’s looking big. The multicultural mega park will open at 6pm with performances, pavilions, and food from around the world. The theme this year is ‘A More Wonderful World’ — three decades of culture, colour, and family fun.

To mark the milestone, Global Village is offering free entry for travellers for the first 10 days of the season. In partnership with GDRFA Dubai, a limited-edition visa stamp featuring the Season 30 logo will be added to all visas issued from Dubai starting October 15. Visitors arriving in the UAE this month will receive an arrival stamp with the same logo — and anyone with the stamp can enter Global Village once for free within 10 days of opening.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: From 6pm

Contact: (04) 362 4114 | @globalvillageuae

