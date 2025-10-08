The coolest swimming pools in Dubai framed for your feed

Pools in Dubai aren’t just “pools” anymore. They’re works of art made to catch your eye and tell a story. They’re striking spaces for the vibe, the view, and definitely your camera roll. Here are some of the most Instagrammable swimming pools in Dubai with unique designs you need to see.

Aura Skypool

Floating 200 metres above the city, AURA sits on the 50th floor of Palm Tower with a 360° infinity pool that wraps the whole building. It’s clean, open, and built around the view. Limited to 160 guests, the space stays quiet, spacious, and uniquely designed, every detail thought through.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower, 50th Floor, Nakhlat Jumeira

Contact: (04) 566 2121 | @auraskypool.dubai

Tattu Sky Pool

There’s a new reason to look up in Dubai, and it’s 310 metres high. The recently opened Tattu Sky Pool sits on level 76 of Ciel Dubai Marina, offering full city views. The vibe? All-day poolside with a Japanese menu and space for 50 on the deck. It’s part of Tattu Dubai, the first international outpost of the UK-born restaurant brand, and it’s going big; three levels, a rooftop lounge, and a hotel that’s also set to break records when it opens this year.

Location: Level 76 Ciel, Al Soufah Road, Dubai Marina

Contact: (04) 498 5400 | @tattuskypool

Tapasake

Dubai’s longest infinity pool stretches 120 metres atop The Link, the world’s longest cantilever, connecting One Za’abeel’s twin towers. The pool offers uninterrupted city skyline views that are impossible to miss. Tapasake pairs Japanese and Peruvian flavours with a creative menu and cocktails, all served beside the water. The bright, airy design blends blues and whites, blurring the line between pool and sky. With cabanas, sofas, and sunken seating, it’s a spot made for lounging and taking in one of Dubai’s most impressive pools.

Location: 27th floor, Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1

Contact: (04) 666 1617 | @tapasakedubai

Bab Al Shams

Set deep in the Al Marmoom desert, Bab Al Shams is a retreat built around space, stillness, and open skies. Its pool cuts through the dunes like a quiet oasis, temperature-controlled, infinity-edged, and fitted with soft water jets. It’s peaceful, simple, and built to match the landscape. You can even have breakfast float out to you.

Location: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

Contact: (04) 809 6100 | @babalshamshotel

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Set 100 metres out to sea, the Terrace at Burj Al Arab is as dramatic as the hotel itself. This overwater space features two pools, a family-friendly freshwater pool with a shaded swim-up bar, and an adults-only saltwater infinity pool facing the open sea. There are 126 sunbeds, private cabanas, and uninterrupted views in every direction. It’s bold, exact, and designed for quiet luxury.

Location: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah St

Contact: (04) 301 7777 | @jumeirahburjalarab

Address Beach Resort

On the 77th floor of Address Beach Resort sits the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, 93 metres up, nearly 100 metres long, and framed by palm trees. The views stretch across Ain Dubai, Bluewaters, and the Palm. It’s guest-only, so you’ll need to check in to check it out, but once you’re up there, it’s pure stillness in the sky.

Location: Address Beach Resort, JBR

Contact: (04) 879 8888 | @addressbeachresort

Tasca by José Avillez

Up on the 6th floor of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Tasca’s rooftop infinity pool is adults-only and made for golden hour. It looks straight out over the Arabian Gulf, with low seating, clean design, and a Portuguese menu by José Avillez to match the view. Space is limited, and access isn’t always open, call ahead before you go.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1

Contact: (04) 777 2231 | @tascadubai

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

High above the city at the Four Seasons DIFC, the rooftop pool pairs glass walls with sweeping views of the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline. It’s a standout spot for snapping sharp shots, whether you’re in the water or poolside.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai International Financial Centre

Contact: (04) 123 4567 | @fsdubaidifc

Cloud 22

Sitting high above Atlantis The Royal, Cloud 22 features a 90-metre infinity pool with clear views across the Palm and the Gulf. Private cabanas come with plunge pools, the menu leans luxe (yes, there’s a gold burger), and the drinks are sharp. It’s only open to in-house guests, so staying over is your only way in.

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Contact: (04) 426 0000 | @cloud22dubai

SLS Dubai

Up on the 75th floor, SLS Dubai has not one but two infinity pools, both with serious views — the Burj Khalifa and Downtown on one side, the open desert on the other. The rooftop also houses Privilege, a moody lounge made for late afternoons, shisha, and sundown drinks. It’s one of the highest pool decks in the city — and it feels like it.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay

Contact: (04) 607 0757 | @slsdubai

High Society

Set on the 30th floor of The Lana, High Society is all about precision — white furniture, sharp lines, and infinity pools that reflect the skyline. The menu is led by Chef Jean Imbert, and the champagne list is the biggest in the city with 118 labels. Come for a swim, stay for the view.

Location: The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay

Contact: (04) 222 2222 | @highsocietyatthelana