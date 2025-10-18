A new season brings a new scene for nature based activities in Dubai

Have you been outside lately? It’s that time of year – almost perfect weather, and being outdoors is just our kind of vibe right now. Sure, Dubai is known for its skyscrapers and mega malls, but there’s another side to it. Desert, sea, even mountains if you’re up for it. These nature based activities in Dubai are one of the best ways to see a different, quieter side of the city.

Explore the mountains of Hatta

If you’re looking to get out of the city for a bit, head to Hatta, the rugged mountains out there are perfect for a nature-filled day. Just 90 minutes from Downtown Dubai, this mountain enclave comes with a cooler climate and dramatic scenery, making it a favourite weekend retreat for outdoor lovers. Choose from a range of hiking and biking trails suited to all fitness levels, or glide across the clear, turquoise waters of Hatta Dam in a kayak. For panoramic views, hike up to the lookout at Hatta Hill Park, or settle in for the night under the stars at Hatta Dome Park – a glamping experience with a touch of luxury.

Location: Hatta, Dubai (90-minute drive from Downtown)

Contact: visithatta.com

Kayaking at Dubai Creek

A different side of the city, seen from the water. You paddle out with a guide, passing the old town before cruising toward the skyline. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, all in view. It’s chill, easy, and the kind of plan that clears your head. Go solo or double up, and catch the city in its best light.

Location: SeaYou Watersports, Dubai Creek

Cost: Dhs230 per person for 1.5 hours

Contact: getyourguide.com

Desert horseback riding

Head out for a golden hour ride through the desert. Set in the Al Marmoom conservation area, Al Jiyad Stables is home to over 120 Arabian and part-bred Arab horses, with guided rides for all levels – whether you’re a total beginner or confident in the saddle. As the sun sets, you’ll ride across rolling dunes, spot desert wildlife, and take in wide-open views that feel a world away from the city. The perfect way to experience the desert’s magic in a calm, stunning setting.

Location: Al Jiyad Stables, Al Qudra Rd, Mugatrah, Dubai

Contact: (050) 599 5866 | aljiyadstables.com

Pick your sunset walk: Dubai Creek or JBR

If you’re on the downtown side, hit the Dubai Creek boardwalk for a quieter kind of sunset. It’s all skyline reflections, open space, and an easy stroll along the canal. There’s a solid viewing point, a few restaurants, and spots to watch the city do its thing.

Prefer something livelier? Head to The Walk at JBR. It’s busier and packed with places to eat, from cafes to food trucks. You’ll get full views of Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, and if you’re up for more, walk the bridge to explore or end it by the beach.

Ride the dunes on camelback

For a chill, laid-back way to experience the desert, hop on a camel like the Bedouins did. It’s easygoing, suits pretty much everyone, and no experience is needed. At Bab Al Shams Camel Riding Experience, you’ll get a real taste of Dubai’s heritage while cruising through the dunes with stunning views from every angle.

Location: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Contact: @babalshamshotel

Spend the day at Kite Beach

Kite Beach is one of Dubai’s all-time favourites, and for good reason. Whether you want to swim, stroll along the shore, or join a beach volleyball game, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re into fitness, you can jump into a beach run club or try paddleboarding. Or just grab a spot on the sand and watch the kitesurfers doing their thing when the wind picks up. There’s plenty of food trucks and places to grab a bite, so it’s easy to spend the whole day here doing exactly what you want.

Location: Kite Beach, Jumeirah

Contact: kitebeach.ae