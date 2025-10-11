Dubai Souks are a whole world of their own and now is the time to go

Not all the cool things in Dubai are found in malls. Sometimes you want the real deal; the textures, the scents, the old-school charm. Dubai souks are where it’s at: gold, spices, perfumes, fabrics – the classics – all in one place, each with its own vibe. And now that the evenings are cooler, it’s the perfect time to swap escalators for alleyways and shop the traditional way. Here’s your guide to souk-hopping across Dubai.

Dubai Gold Souk

This place is gold (literally) in every sense. Over 380 shops sell everything from delicate 22‑karat bangles to bold statement pieces, diamonds, silver, and precious stones. It’s one of the world’s most famous traditional jewellery markets, with some stores going back decades. The alleys glint, the shopfronts sparkle, and bargaining isn’t just welcome, it’s part of the ritual.

What it’s for: Jewellery lovers, gift hunters, anyone who wants a bit of bling.

Location: Deira, near Al Ras Metro Station, opposite Dubai Creek.

Times: Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm; Fridays from 4pm. Many shops close midday (1‑4pm)

Dubai Spice Souk

Right next to the Gold Souk, this is where the air smells of saffron, cardamom, dried fruit, and teas. Narrow lanes, sacks of texture and colour, vendors shouting small offers, and rich aromas at every turn. You’ll find teas, herbs, classic spices, and some small homeware items tucked in between. Feels like walking into someone’s kitchen, but massive.

What it’s for: Cooking enthusiasts, photographers, anyone who enjoys immersion in scent and sight.

Location: Deira, adjacent to Gold Souk, along Baniyas Street, near Al Ras / Old Souk Abra Station.

Times: Daily from 10am to 10pm

Deira Perfume Souk

Walk past the Spice Souk and you’ll feel the transition, here it’s oud, attar oils, bakhoor smoke, and ambient incense. Shops are smaller, with jars, flasks, and custom blends. Sellers will let you sniff, test, compare. It’s a place to try something unique, or just pick up a signature scent.

What it’s for: Scent lovers, gift seekers, culture lovers who enjoy tradition bottled.

Location: Along Sikkat Al Khail Street, near the Gold & Spice Souks in Deira.

Times: Daily from 10am to 10pm

Textile Souk

Crossing the Creek by abra leads you to this riot of cloth. Rolls of silk, cotton, brocades, pashminas, lace, threads, colour everywhere. Many shops offer tailoring right on site, so you can have custom clothes made. It’s all about the details here where you can feel fabrics, see textures properly, chat to tailors.

What it’s for: Fashion DIY‑ers, tailors, designers, and anyone who loves fabric and custom pieces.

Location: Bur Dubai, across the Creek from the Deira souks (abra or road access).

Times: Daily from 10am to 10pm most days, partial closures midday; Fridays late

Other Souk-inspired spots to stroll

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

A modern souk with old-school charm. Set beside winding canals and the iconic Burj Al Arab, Souk Madinat leans into slow strolls, not fast shopping. Think boutique stores, art galleries, and waterside cafés, ideal for a relaxed evening stroll or an easy weekend plan.

What it’s for: Scenic wanders, souvenirs with style, and laid-back dinners

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Sufouh 1

Times: Daily 10am to 11pm

Contact: @soukmadinatjumeirah

Souk Al Bahar

Right by Dubai Mall but worlds away in mood. Souk Al Bahar mixes traditional architecture with modern vibes, lantern-lit corridors, Middle Eastern decor, and shops that range from handicrafts to jewellery. The real draw? Fountain views with your dinner.

What it’s for: Downtown views, laid-back browsing, and waterside dining

Location: Next to Dubai Mall, across the bridge from Burj Khalifa

Times: Daily 10am to 12am