Level up your fitness game with these new fitness studios in Dubai

If you’re the kind of person who’s always on the lookout for a new way to move, loves switching things up, or just wants a studio that’s closer to home, Dubai has some new options worth checking out. Think powerful workouts, cool concepts, and a mix of styles that go way beyond your typical gym session. Here are some of the best new fitness studios in Dubai, catering to every kind of fitness vibe.

Equilibrium Fitness Studios

Bringing world-class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and fitness training to DIFC, Equilibrium’s new flagship at Central Park Tower offers top-notch martial arts and wellness facilities. With expert coaches and classes ranging from Jiu Jitsu and boxing to Pilates and yoga, it’s a solid all-in-one spot for conditioning and community. Memberships include sauna and ice bath access, plus a free one-week trial with up to five classes.

Location: P2 Level, Central Park Tower, Trade Centre, DIFC

Cost: Dhs1,340 (1 month individual), Dhs3,240 (3 months individual), Dhs11,240 (12 months individual), Dhs12,960 (quarterly family), Dhs44,960 (yearly family)

Times: Monday to Friday, 6am to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 3pm.

Contact: (054) 306 1175 | @equilibriumfitness.me

Revolution Studios

The UK-born Revolution Studios officially launched in Dubai on September 6th, offering three signature classes: Indoor Cycle, Strength, and Reformer Pilates. Spread over two floors with state-of-the-art equipment including 32 bikes and 15 Pilates reformers, it’s designed to challenge and energise. Opening offers include two weeks of unlimited classes for AED 300 or three classes for AED 150.

Location: Goshi Warehouse City, Warehouse – 01 19D Street, Al Quoz 3

Times: Mon–Sun, 6am to 8.30pm

Cost: Dhs300 (2 weeks unlimited), Dhs150 (3 classes)

Contact: (058) 583 0494 | @revolutionstudiosdxb

FitnGlam, Nad Al Sheba Mall

FitnGlam is a women-only fitness club, created for women, by women, focused on empowering members through a variety of classes including reformer Pilates, Afro dance, boxing, and yoga. The newly opened branch at Nad Al Sheba Mall offers flexible memberships tailored to fit different fitness goals and busy lifestyles, making it easy to stay active on your terms.

Location: Nad Al Sheba 3, Dubai

Times: Sun & Sat 7am to 11pm, Mon–Fri 6am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 261 4298 | @fitnglamgym

Wellfit Sport Society

Wellfit Sport Society’s newest flagship club in Mirdif stretches across 47,000 sq. ft.—the size of a football pitch. Set inside the world’s largest sports mall, it’s built to give you space to train your way, with zones for strength, cardio, combat sports, unlimited group classes, and dedicated recovery areas. Book a tour to see it in person and join the community.

Location: Sport Society, Mirdif, Dubai

Times: Sun & Sat 7am to 10pm, Mon–Fri 5.30am to 11pm

Contact: (800) 9355348 | @wellfit

Paus

Paus is a holistic wellness destination founded by sisters Sophiya and Sarah Faizal. Originally launched as a café, it has evolved into a two-storey villa that combines movement, nourishment, treatments, and community. With offerings like yoga, Pilates, breathwork, and a thoughtfully curated café, Paus embodies its core pillars: Love, Health, Work, and Play. The space is designed to foster self-discovery and connection in a serene environment.

Location: Villa 12, Al Reef Villas, Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 266 5329 | @pausclub