These new wellness clubs in Dubai are next-level

If there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s levelling up the wellness scene and in 2025, it’s all about the rise of new wellness clubs. Forget old-school gyms; the city is embracing a more elevated, community-driven approach to feeling good. Think beautiful spaces designed for movement, recovery, and connection. These aren’t just places to train; they’re social sanctuaries where you can workout, recover, and grab a nourishing meal. Here are some of the best new wellness clubs in Dubai for more than just a workout.

Paus

Paus is a holistic wellness destination founded by sisters Sophiya and Sarah Faizal. Originally launched as a café, it has evolved into a two-storey villa that combines movement, nourishment, treatments, and community. With offerings like yoga, Pilates, breathwork, and a thoughtfully curated café, Paus embodies its core pillars: Love, Health, Work, and Play. The space is designed to foster self-discovery and connection in a serene environment.

Location: Villa 12, Al Reef Villas, Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am to 10pm

Contact: (04) 266 5329 | @pausclub

Gray Wellness Club

Born from the SEVEN Group Wellness legacy in Dubai and Ibiza, Gray Wellness Club is a sanctuary for balanced, sustainable living, a place that embraces the in-between, where real wellness actually happens. Designed around seven holistic pillars – Fitness, Movement, Recovery, Relaxation, Longevity, Nourishment, and Community – this is one of the most thoughtfully curated wellness clubs in the city. Step inside and you’re in your own world: lush greenery, serene spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, and beautifully designed rooms that feel more boutique retreat than gym. It’s stylish and deeply restorative, whether you’re sweating it out, winding down, or staying for the vibe.

There’s also a curated Lululemon retail corner for premium activewear and a post-session café, Dose, that goes way beyond your average wellness smoothie. Guided by Silvena, the world’s leading biohacking chef, the menu explores how honest, natural ingredients can power both body and mind. It’s clean eating at its finest, and you’ll taste the difference.

Location: Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha

Times: Monday to Friday 5am to 11pm | Saturday & Sunday: 7 am to 8pm

Contact: (04) 258 0249 | @graywellness

Akari

Wellness gets a new aesthetic at Akari, Dubai’s soon-to-open space dedicated to inner healing and high-design calm. From breathtaking sensory pods to red light therapy suites and a Brain Bar serving mood-boosting blends, every element is curated to restore both mind and body. Expect sculptural interiors, quiet luxury, and a strong focus on modern recovery rituals. Set in One Central, Akari is where neuroscience meets next-level self-care.

Location: One Central, World Trade Centre

Times: Opening October

Contact: @akariwellness