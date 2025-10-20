Multi-Grammy rockers bring the hits to Dubai on Thursday February 12; tickets go on sale at 12pm this Friday October 24

Get ready for a big singalong. Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Train are heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and the setlist reads like a time capsule you still know by heart. Expect the roof to lift for Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, Drive By, and the kind of feel-good choruses that turn an arena into a choir.

The show lands at the sweet spot in the winter calendar, when evenings feel made for concerts and the city is in full events mode. Train’s Dubai stop promises a slick, high-energy production with radio anthems, fan favourites, and a few curveballs for long-timers who have followed the band from the early 2000s to now. If your playlist jumps from pop-rock to power ballads, you have your next night out.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm this Friday October 24, so set an alarm and be ready to click right on the dot. Big arena dates in peak season move fast, and there is nothing worse than watching clips from a show you meant to book. If you are plotting the evening, pair the gig with a quick bite in City Walk before doors, head in early to beat the queues, and save your voice for the first lines of the big hits.

Other big performers set to perform in Dubai this winter include, Pitbull and Halsey and Davido. Pitbull will take over Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, December 14, as part of his global I’m Back tour. Halsey will perform on December 6 and Nigerian megastar, Davido, will take to the stage on November 8 with his 5IVE Alive Tour.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Tickets: On sale Friday October 24 at 12pm via cocacola-arena

