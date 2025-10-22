Delivery drivers run Dubai in our opinion

It was recently announced that delivery drivers have been banned from the fast lanes of Dubai roads, specifically the two leftmost lanes when there are five or more lanes. In 2021 they were banned from using the fast lane however this has now extended to more lanes to encourage safer driving and reduce accidents as per police data, traffic accidents caused by violations by delivery drivers rose from 854 in 2024 to 962 in 2025. “Dubai Police issued 70,166 violations last year against delivery motorcycle riders for failing to comply with traffic laws. The number has risen to 78,386 violations over the past nine months of this year, reflecting the persistence of unsafe riding behaviours among some riders,” the Major-General said in a statement.

Along with the necessary permits and licensing rules, there are other regulations that drivers must follow.

Each driver in Dubai must adhere to the following rules:

They must be no less than 21 years and no more than 55 years.

Must wear the company uniform that contains the logo and name of the company licensed to operate.

Must maintain personal hygiene.

Must obtain professional training

Must adhere to traffic rules, prioritise public safety and health while driving

Must wear protective gear including a helmet, gloves, and elbow and knee pads.

Must not exceed the maximum speed of (100 km/h).

Must not use backpacks for delivery.

Must not carry a co-passenger.

Must not use the left lane while driving on the roads.

Must only use the parking lots and places approved by the authority and the relevant entities in the Emirate

Must use a phone holder for navigation during deliveries on the motorbike and refrain from using the phone while driving.

The actual delivery vehicles are also heavily monitored to remain safe to be on the road.

The vehicles must have:

A commitment to ensure the motorbike’s lifespan does not exceed 4 years from its manufacturing date.

An engine capacity for motorbikes between 100 to 200 CC.

A phone holder mounted on the motorbike to be used for order deliveries without reflecting sun rays.

A commitment to not modify the approved vehicles/motorbikes with additional parts

without prior or advance approval from the authority.

The delivery box also must comply with regulations

Box dimensions should be a maximum of 50 cm length, 50 cm width and 50 cm height in maximum, so that the width of the box shall not obstruct the driver’s side view.

The box must be securely attached to the rear of the motorbike, ensuring there are no gaps between the box and the bike body.

The box should be constructed from materials other than wood or metal and consist of rounded edges without sharp corners.

All corners of the box must be covered with a reflective phosphorescent tape.

The company or service provider’s name should be placed on the back side of the box, while advertising materials can be positioned on the sides.

The box must always be kept clean.

The box should comply with the food safety requirements of Dubai Municipality in the event of food delivery.

