UAE petrol and diesel prices are easing for November 2025, giving drivers a welcome break after months of steady increases

After several months of rising fuel costs, November brings a drop in UAE petrol and diesel prices. This change follows fluctuations in global oil markets, offering some relief at the pump for drivers across the country. If you’re hitting the road this weekend, there’s some good news for drivers across the UAE – petrol prices have dropped for the first time in months. Whether you’re commuting to work or planning a weekend getaway, here’s what you’ll be paying at the pump this November.

Compared to October 2025, petrol prices have seen a noticeable dip, marking the biggest drop since June this year. Diesel, on the other hand, has fallen only slightly.

Starting from November 1, 2025, here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98: Dhs2.63 (down from Dhs2.77)

Special 95: Dhs2.51 (down from Dhs2.66)

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.44 (down from Dhs2.58)

Diesel: Dhs2.67 (down from Dhs2.71)

For some context, here’s how Super 98 prices have changed over the course of the year so far:

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs2.73

April: Dhs2.57

May: Dhs2.58

June: Dhs2.58

July: Dhs2.70

August: Dhs2.69

September: Dhs2.70

October: Dhs2.77

November: Dhs2.63

After several months of steady increases, November marks the first dip in petrol prices – the lowest since June, when rates hovered around Dhs2.58 per litre. October recorded the highest prices of the year, and with recent fluctuations in global oil markets, a drop heading into November was widely expected.

What’s happening with global oil prices

Earlier this week, it was reported that oil prices around the world have been fluctuating throughout October. Brent crude, which helps set UAE petrol prices, averaged around $65 a barrel this month (approximately Dhs238) — slightly lower than September’s average of $67 a barrel (around Dhs246). The decline comes as global demand eased slightly and markets reacted to mixed signals from major oil-producing countries. Analysts have noted that this minor dip in crude prices contributed to the expected drop in UAE petrol prices heading into November, following months of steady increases.

