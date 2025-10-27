Drivers across the UAE are waiting to see if petrol prices will drop next month after reaching their highest point this year

The official UAE petrol prices for November will be revealed on Friday October 31, and early signs suggest we might see a small drop at the pumps.

What’s happening with global oil prices

Oil prices around the world have been moving up and down throughout October. Brent crude, which helps set UAE petrol prices, averaged about $65 a barrel this month (approximately Dsh238) which is slightly lower than last month’s $67 (approximately Dsh246) . If this trend continues, UAE prices could change in the same way when the new rates are announced.

What UAE drivers are paying now

Currently this month, October petrol prices in the UAE were set at Super 98 – Dhs2.77, Special 95 – Dhs2.66, E-Plus 91 – Dhs2.58, and diesel – Dhs2.71 per litre. Compared to last month, September’s rates were Super 98 – Dhs2.70, Special 95 – Dhs2.58, E-Plus 91 – Dhs2.51, and diesel – Dhs2.66, marking a modest increase.

Here are the petrol prices in the UAE for Super 98

2025

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs2.73

April: Dhs2.57

May: Dhs2.58

June: Dhs2.58

July: Dhs2.70

August: Dhs2.69

September: Dhs2.70

October: Dhs2.77

October saw the highest UAE petrol price for Super 98 in 2025 at Dhs2.77. The next highest was February at Dhs2.74, followed by September and July at Dhs2.70.

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

In 2024, the highest UAE petrol price for Super 98 was in May at Dhs3.34, followed by April at Dhs3.15, and June at Dhs2.14.

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

When we’ll know more

The new fuel prices for November will be confirmed on October 31, and they’ll take effect from November 1. Whether it’s a small relief or another rise, UAE drivers won’t have long to wait to find out.

