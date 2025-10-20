Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed send messages of peace and prosperity to those celebrating across the Emirates and around the world

The UAE’s leaders marked Diwali with messages that matched the spirit of the occasion. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a greeting on X wishing “peace, health, and prosperity” to everyone celebrating in the UAE and worldwide, a note that landed as homes lit diyas and neighbourhoods switched on festive lights.

Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) October 20, 2025

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also took to social media to extend “warmest wishes and greetings” to those celebrating the festival of lights, adding a hope for peace, safety and prosperity for families near and far. The message echoed the city’s mood as temples, community centres and malls hosted programmes and performances through the holiday.

Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring peace, safety, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali! — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 19, 2025

Dubai’s Diwali has grown into a citywide moment that blends tradition and togetherness. Families gather for prayers, sweets are traded between friends and colleagues, and late-night markets and special menus give evenings a celebratory rhythm. The leadership’s greetings underline a familiar idea here: that the UAE’s calendar is enriched by the many cultures who call the country home, and that festivals are opportunities to connect, share and look after one another.

If you are joining the celebrations this week, expect extended hours at popular spots, temple visits at peak times and a scattering of fireworks and cultural shows around the Emirates. Book restaurants ahead for set menus that fill quickly, swing by your favourite mithai shop early in the day and give yourself a little extra time around major prayer windows. With well wishes from the very top setting the tone, Diwali in the UAE arrives as a reminder to welcome the light, enjoy the company and make room for a generous table.