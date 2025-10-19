NCM issues yellow and orange alerts, with Jais Mountain dropping to 17.7°C, and more clouds possible

If you heard rain on the window this afternoon, you were not imagining it. Light to moderate showers moved over parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Sunday, with the National Centre of Meteorology rolling out yellow and orange alerts for developing clouds across eastern and some northern areas. Forecasters said more rainy clouds could form into the evening of October 19, with reduced visibility likely on open roads as cells pass through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@officialuaeweather)

Alongside the showers came a proper temperature pullback. The day’s lowest reading was 17.7°C on Jais Mountain at around 8am, a crisp reminder that the season is finally turning. Daytime highs across the Emirates are settling in the mid-30s 30s°C, with the most noticeable cool-down in the east. Winds have been light to moderate, freshening near storms with gusts up to 40 km/h, which can kick up dust and sand in exposed areas. Marine conditions remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@officialuaeweather)

What to plan for over the next day or two. Forecasts point to fair to partly cloudy skies through the week, with a chance of convective clouds building in the afternoons over eastern and southern parts of the country. Nights and early mornings may turn a little humid, which raises the chance of fog or mist on the commute, especially near coastlines and low-lying corridors. Translation for runners and school runs: keep plans flexible and check advisories before you set off.

On the roads, give yourself extra time when showers push through. Treat variable speed limits as firm caps, leave more space between cars, and skip shortcuts through flood-prone routes. If you are heading into the mountains for that post-rain scenery, avoid wadis when water is moving fast and pull over safely before you start filming the views.

For the rest of us, there is some welcome payoff, from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, the air already feels cleaner and cooler, sunsets are sharpening up, and that first coffee outdoors of the season suddenly makes sense again and so do open doors.