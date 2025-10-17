The UAE weather is starting to change as the country moves from the long summer heat towards the cooler winter season

Residents can expect more rain, cloudy skies, and lower temperatures in the coming days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as UAE weather shifts towards its winter pattern.

From an astronomical point of view, winter in Dubai begins on Sunday, December 21, and continues until Friday, March 20. During this period, people enjoy more than eight hours of daylight each day, with average temperatures sitting comfortably around 24.6°C.

What’s behind the weather change

Experts at the NCM say the shift is caused by a low-pressure system near the surface mixing with a trough of low pressure higher up in the atmosphere. When these two systems interact, they create more clouds and make the weather unstable, leading to rainfall in different parts of the country.

The recent showers are also linked to the effects of a tropical storm in the Arabian Sea. Winds from the north-west and east have added to the unsettled conditions, bringing more humidity and cloud cover.

What to expect next

More rain is expected from Tuesday as the unstable weather continues. Cloud formation is likely in scattered areas, especially over the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The NCM says it continues to monitor the skies closely and will carry out cloud seeding whenever suitable clouds appear. This helps increase rainfall in dry areas and supports water resources across the UAE

UAE weather: When will winter begin?

Although winter officially starts on December 21, the signs are already here. Days are becoming less hot, and nights are feeling cooler and more pleasant. The shift is a welcome break after months of intense summer heat.

