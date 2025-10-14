The special prayer, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa’, is performed when rain is needed, asking for blessings and mercy from Allah. The President urged everyone to come together in prayer, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who encouraged people to seek rain and grace through collective worship.

This call reflects the UAE’s values of unity and faith, with mosques across the country preparing to hold the prayer at the same time. Residents are encouraged to attend and join in asking for rainfall and goodness for the nation and its people.

This is not the first time the nation has been called to gather in prayer for rain. In 2022, residents across the UAE came together for the Salaat Al Istisqaa’, following a similar call from the leadership. More recently, in December 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, once again urged mosques nationwide to hold the special rain prayer on December 7. These moments reflect the country’s deep-rooted faith and unity, as people continue to seek mercy, rainfall, and blessings for the land and its people.

Roads become slick, visibility drops, and driving safely becomes even more important. Police across the country are urging motorists to stay cautious as the UAE rain approaches and breaking traffic rules during wet weather could lead to hefty fines and black points.

Image: What’s On Archive