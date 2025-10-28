Winter weather is on the way in the UAE, with temperatures dropping to 15.5°C in Ras Al Khaimah

UAE weather is cooling down as winter edges closer. Early on Tuesday morning, temperatures dipped to a cool 15.5°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah – the lowest recorded across the UAE today. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also reported foggy conditions and forecast a chance of rain later in the day.

Foggy start to the morning

Drivers in Abu Dhabi woke up to dense fog across several areas, including Arjan, Madinat Zayed, and Sweihan. The NCM had issued yellow weather alerts warning of reduced visibility until around 9am and urged motorists to take extra caution on the roads earlier this morning.

UAE weather brings rain to parts of the country

According to the NCM forecast, skies will stay partly cloudy across the country, particularly in the eastern and southern regions such as Khor Fakkan, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. Clouds may also form during the afternoon, bringing a chance of light rainfall.

Dust and cool breezes

Light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day, occasionally causing dust and sand in open areas.

Today’s temperatures

Across the UAE, daytime temperatures are set to reach between 33°C and 37°C, while nighttime lows will dip to 16°C to 20°C.

Along the coast, temperatures are expected to range from 30°C to 35°C during the day and 22°C to 28°C at night in the mountains.

In Dubai, residents can expect a low of 24°C and a high of 34°C, with humidity levels varying between 35% and 85%.

More fog expected to roll in

Humidity levels are expected to increase again overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially in coastal and internal areas, which means more fog could return to start the day. Read this to stay safe if you’re driving.

