Reduced visibility, means increased risk…

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has shared a warning for motorists out on the roads this morning.

Thick fog cover has reduced visibility at various points across the emirate, which requires drivers to take extra precautions for their morning commute.

The core advice from the RTA is to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance and use your vehicle’s fog light setting.

اتبع إرشادات السلامة من #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات عند قيادة مركبتك أثناء الأجواء الضبابية، من أجل ضمان سلامتك ووصولك الآمن إلى وجهتك. #سلامتك_أولوية

للمزيد من الإرشادات, يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني: https://t.co/d59n6xYb3x. pic.twitter.com/isKgPYi99q — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 10, 2025

There’s a more comprehensive fog driving toolkit on the RTA’s website which lists the following adverse condition driving protocol.

Stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on.

For your safety and that of others use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.

Do not drive with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on.

When you must stop your vehicle, park on the side of the road and make sure to turn your hazard lights on to warn other vehicles.

Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary.

Road closures this weekend

And just another gentle reminder that with the Dubai Marathon taking place on Sunday, there will be some road closures this weekend. Most notably King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and a section of Umm Suqeim.

We’re still waiting on official word from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – but because the route location is similar to 2024, last year’s diversions and timings should give us a good idea of when to avoid key roads.

Images: Getty