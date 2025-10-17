UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is bringing his first restaurant to Dubai

Dubai’s food scene is about to get a new addition. UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is swapping the octagon for the kitchen with his first restaurant in Dubai, a cafe and dining spot called Papakha, opening in Downtown Dubai with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

About Khabib Nurmagomedov

If you’re not familiar, Khabib is a retired UFC fighter from Russia and one of the sport’s biggest legends. He retired undefeated, making him a global icon in mixed martial arts. Khabib is also known for proudly representing his Dagestani roots throughout his career, often wearing a traditional papakha hat after his victories. Now he’s taking that same pride and passion into the world of food, opening his very first restaurant in Dubai and sharing a taste of his heritage with the city.

The story behind the name

Papakha is a traditional men’s hat from the Caucasus and Central Asia. It’s all about pride, courage, and honour. Khabib famously wore one after his UFC wins to show off his Dagestani roots, and now he’s bringing that same vibe to his restaurant.

A new spot to eat and chill

Dubai has no shortage of restaurants, but Papakha is shaping up to be something special. Think cosy cafe vibes mixed with a lively restaurant energy. It’s the kind of place where you can relax, enjoy good food, and soak in the view.

The full menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but expect traditional Dagestani flavours. The restaurant is said to mix modern style with rustic touches inspired by Dagestan’s mountains.

When can you visit

The opening date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but work is already underway. You can follow @papakhadubai on Instagram so long.

Image: UFC website