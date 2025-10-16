Sandwich Sandwich took the UK by storm and now it’s coming here to Dubai

If you’re a fan of sandwiches, you will need to try this new brand that’s coming to the foodie scene in Dubai. So good they named it twice – Sandwich Sandwich was born in Bristol, UK, and it’s opening its first-ever international outlet right here in Dubai.

How good can it be? Well, it’s a celebrity-approved brand, renowned for its high-quality ingredients, bold flavours, and stacked sandwiches. It has built a cult following across the UK – one that has formed queues out the door( and millions of views across social media.)

The UK’s most award-winning independent sandwich brand has redefined the humble sandwich and now it’s about to be available for our hungry bellies here in the UAE.

With a lineup of celebrity fans, Sandwich Sandwich has earned a cult following for its award-winning, unique, and beautifully layered sandwiches.

Fans across the UK have queued around the block in both their Bristol and London stores, waiting to get their hands on the top-selling menu items, including the southern fried chicken, the rare roast beef, and the posh fish sandwich – we’re talking mouthwateringly good stuff here…

And it doesn’t stop there.

The brand has also confirmed they’re also bringing their homemade desserts and savouries – the triple Oreo cheesecake, soft-boiled Scotch egg and Biscoff cheesecake – to the Dubai menu.

Conor Mckay, CEO of The Sandwich Group, said, “I’m honoured to be the very first person trusted with a Sandwich Sandwich franchise and to hold the exclusivity rights for the brand across the UAE. Bringing the brand to Dubai as its first location outside the UK isn’t just another franchise deal – it’s the arrival of what I believe is the best sandwich ever created, now going global, and Dubai is the perfect city to mark this first international step.”

The location and opening date are to be revealed, but we will keep you updated.

@sandwichsandwichuae

Images: Provided