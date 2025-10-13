What’s cooking next in Dubai? Find out at What The Food by Alserkal

What The Food by Alserkal is back at Alserkal Avenue on October 25-26. Two days of chefs, artists, and cultural voices digging into where food is headed next. The theme? Disrupting the Table. Asma Khan leads the line-up. Douglas McMaster, Fatmata Binta, Tala Bashmi, Nadir Nahdi and more bring real perspectives on waste, heritage, climate and community, all through the lens of food. Talks run all day. Installations, screenings, tastings, and hands-on sessions fill the space in between.

Beyond the menu

This year’s edition, themed Disrupting the Table, is about more than just what lands on your plate. It’s a deep dive into the systems, values, and stories behind how food moves through the world. Think equity, sustainability, heritage, and survival, all wrapped into two days that push the conversation beyond taste or trend.

Curated by Cláudia de Brito, the festival brings together a global mix of Michelin-starred chefs, award-winning restaurateurs, and culinary innovators. Their shared goal? To challenge what we assume about food and rethink how it connects us all. Dubai, as always, plays host to this meeting point for the future of food.

Meet the voices

Asma Khan: The London-based chef and author kicks off the festival with a keynote on 25 October, calling for kitchens that centre community, equity, and local produce.

Douglas McMaster: Owner of the world’s first Zero Waste restaurant, Silo, he runs a masterclass in Dubai’s Jossa space, breaking down waste like never before.

Nadir Nahdi: This British filmmaker and cultural storyteller brings a fresh perspective on food, identity, and global narratives as moderator for the “Back to the Future: Ingredients” panel.

Tala Bashmi: Bahrain’s rising star redefines Khaleeji cuisine by reviving heritage ingredients with a contemporary twist.

Fatmata Binta: Winner of the Basque Culinary World Prize, she joins a panel debating climate-resilient crops and supply chains that work for communities.

More than talks

While the stage hosts these compelling voices, Alserkal Avenue transforms into a playground of installations, artist-led exhibitions, and film screenings. The festival goes beyond listening, it invites you to taste, touch, and engage through workshops, tastings, and creative activations with chefs and artists. It’s a hands-on journey into the ideas driving food forward.

Location: Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Times: October 25 and 26 from 10am to 10pm

Contact: @alserkalavenue @whatthefoodbyalserkal

