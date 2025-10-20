Renting in Dubai is becoming steadier as 2026 approaches

Looking to renew your rental contract or find a new place? Renting in Dubai in 2026 comes with more stability. Rents are expected to rise, but more gradually than in recent years, giving tenants and landlords a clearer picture of what to expect. Renting in Dubai now also provides more opportunities to negotiate, as the city’s property market matures and both sides gain better clarity.

Demand remains strongest in well-connected neighbourhoods and master-planned communities. Areas close to workplaces, schools, and popular amenities continue to be popular, driven by population growth and professionals relocating to Dubai. For tenants, this means competition for the best apartments and villas remains high, especially in sought-after districts.

If you’re planning to rent in Dubai, now could be a good time to review your options and negotiate terms. Landlords can still expect steady returns, particularly in prime locations, making 2026 a more predictable year for the rental market.

Also read: Renting in Dubai Everything you need to know

Renting in Dubai can feel overwhelming at first, especially if it’s your first time in the city. Here’s a quick guide to help you understand what to expect, from choosing a property to handling payments and setting up utilities.

Short-term vs long-term rentals: Short-term rentals are usually under 6 months and often include bills, while long-term rentals are over 6 months.

Finding a property: Popular platforms include Bayut, Property Finder, and dubizzle. Agents list apartments, villas, and houses.

Payments: Many landlords request larger cheque payments rather than monthly installments.

Rental Index: Provides a fair rent guide using AI and data to predict prices based on location, building, and demand.

Ejari: Tenancy contracts must be registered for legal recognition and to set up utilities.

DEWA: Electricity and water connections need to be registered upon moving in.

Cooling systems: Properties use district cooling (tenant pays) or chiller-free (landlord pays) systems.

Extra costs: Agency fees, Ejari fees, housing fees, security deposits, DEWA deposits, and cooling charges should all be considered.

Image: What’s On Archive