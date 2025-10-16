Sponsored: A grand family brunch, a new menu launch and more

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi welcomes the cooler season with the launch of its largest-ever family brunch at Sahha, alongside new dining experiences, jazz nights, and themed evenings across the hotel.

Grand family brunch at Sahha

Sahha at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi is unveiling its first-ever brunch. Inspired by the legendary Silk Route, the Saturday brunch features live cooking stations and global flavours, with highlights including local Dibba oysters, a ramen station, sushi, a carving station and more.

Besides the live DJ, there will be a children’s corner with interactive activities like a chocolate workshop and a fairy floss machine.

The brunch takes place on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and will cost you Dhs320 for the soft package and Dhs420 for the house package.

New menu launch at Verso

Verso, the much-loved Italian trattoria, has a new chef in the kitchen — and that means fresh dishes on the menu. Hailing from Bari and shaped by culinary stints in Florence, England, Copenhagen, and China, Chef Vittorio brings his own unique twist to Italian cuisine. It’s unlike anything Verso has served up before, and yes, you’ll want to try it.

The new menu launches on October 20, 2025, so get those reservations in.

Jazz Jam at Lexx

Lexx is bringing smooth jazz vibes to your Friday nights (9pm to 1am), complete with live sax, a laid-back DJ set, and seriously good drinks. It’s the kind of place where the music’s cool, the energy’s just right, and you can kick back in style. You can pair your night with the a la carte menu available.

Arabian Nights BBQ at Pearl Lounge

If your ideal Friday night involves chilled vibes and delicious food, head to Pearl Lounge for Arabian BBQ Nights. Tuck into dishes fresh off the live grill, indulge in chef-crafted baklavas, and soak up the sounds of a live oud player setting the perfect mood. The night is yours to enjoy for Dhs179 per person. PS – The oud performance begins at 9pm until 1am, so plan your reservation accordingly.

