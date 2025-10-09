Sip, savour, and unwind with our guide to the best afternoon teas across Abu Dhabi’s most elegant spots

In a city that never stops, pausing can feel revolutionary. Afternoon teas in Abu Dhabi offer that rare moment to slow down, even for an hour, to step away from emails, errands, and the constant hum of daily life.

Born in ancient China and perfected by duchesses in England, tea has travelled through dynasties, continents, and countless cups to become the elegant ritual we know today. Today in Abu Dhabi, this centuries-old ritual has been reimagined with Middle Eastern flair. Hotels and boutique cafés serve towers of delicate pastries, savoury bites, and fragrant loose-leaf teas, sometimes infused with local spices or presented with Emirati touches. It is as much about theatre as taste, with each tiered tray and perfectly brewed cup reminding us of tea’s remarkable journey from emperors and duchesses to the tables of the capital.

Here’s our list of best spots in the capital to sip, savour, and indulge in the art of afternoon tea:

Episodes, Emirates Palace

Few experiences say Abu Dhabi quite like afternoon teas at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. It is grandeur on a tray, complete with delicate sandwiches, glossy French pastries, and an endless choice of rare teas and herbal infusions. The setting is as lavish as you’d expect, all marble, chandeliers, and gilded details that make every sip feel like a celebration. The star of the show is the famous Palace Cappuccino, sprinkled with real 24-karat gold, a cup that’s as much about spectacle as it is about taste. At Dhs245 per person, this two-hour ritual is less about refuelling and more about indulging in one of the capital’s most iconic experiences.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Times: 8am to 11pm

Cost: Dhs 245 per person

Contact: (02) 690 7999

Crystal Lounge at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Afternoon tea at Crystal Lounge is exactly what you would expect from The St. Regis brand, a daily ritual wrapped in elegance. Served between 2pm and 6pm, it offers a choice between the Classic Afternoon Tea and The St. Regis Afternoon Tea, each paired with fine Tchaba loose-leaf blends. Expect smoked salmon with crème fraîche, buttery scones with cream and jam, and delicate pâtisseries that look almost too pretty to eat. Children are not left out, with a Tiny Tea that mirrors the full spread in miniature, crafted just for them. True to its name, the lounge has a bright, sparkling atmosphere that feels perfect for raising a glass of bubbly alongside your teapot. Whether midweek or weekend, Crystal Lounge makes the simple act of pausing feel celebratory.

Location: The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche Street, Al Bateen

Times: 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs 195 per person, inclusive of tea or coffee

Dhs 295 per person, inclusive of a glass of bubbly

Tiny Tea – Dhs 95 per child – 24 hours prior reservation is needed

Contact: (02) 694 4553

Majlis by Pierre Hermé, Rosewood

Afternoon tea at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is a masterclass in pastry led by the legendary Pierre Hermé. At Majlis, the experience unfolds in four elegant courses, each a chapter in the chef’s story. It starts with a delicate amuse bouche, followed by sandwiches that blend tradition with flair. The famous Ispahan, with its rose, lychee and raspberry, is the showstopper. Warm scones and Hermé’s signature pastries close the curtain on a flawless performance. Paired with rare teas or Geisha coffee, it’s a calm, intimate escape where flavour and artistry take centre stage.

Location: Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily: 1st Sitting: 2pm to 2:30pm and 2nd Sitting: 4pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Dhs 345 per person; Dhs 595 with Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut 2014

Contact: (02) 813 5520

Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt

To begin with, Pearl Lounge lives up to its name, since it offers an afternoon tea inspired by the elegance and beauty of pearls. The setting is cool and refined, designed as a place to linger. This could be for a quiet catch-up or a leisurely afternoon with friends. On the menu are savoury bites with a twist, from truffle eggs in mini brioche rolls to smoked salmon mousse on charcoal bread. Then come the sweets which are just as striking, with signature desserts like the Mango Passion Stone alongside freshly prepared crêpes from a live station. Every detail is considered, from presentation to flavour, making this a tea that feels both indulgent and contemporary. In a city where luxury is never in short supply, Pearl Lounge manages to stand out with an experience that is as stylish as it is satisfying.

Location: Grand Hyatt, West Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Times: 3pm to 7pm

Cost: Dhs 140 Set for one (inclusive of unlimited hot beverages), Dhs 240 Set for two (inclusive of unlimited hot beverages)

Contact: (02) 510 1234

Lobby Lounge, Conrad Etihad Towers

Afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge is a celebration of height in every sense. The lounge itself impresses with soaring ceilings, sculptural details, and sparkling chandeliers, creating a dramatic backdrop for a carefully curated spread. Seasonal sandwiches, buttery scones with jams and cream, and an array of delicate sweet and savoury pastries make every bite a treat. The experience comes with a special twist: complimentary access to the Observation Deck at 300, giving guests a chance to enjoy panoramic views of the city after their tea. With 24-hour advance booking, it is a perfect way to pause, indulge, and see Abu Dhabi from a new perspective.

Location: Conrad Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi

Times: 2pm to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs 230 per person

Contact: (02) 811 5666

Al Finjan, Le Méridien

Afternoon tea at Al Finjan is an experience of subtle sophistication, where each bite is designed to delight. The menu offers a selection of finger sandwiches and savoury bites, crafted with layers of flavour and attention to detail. Sweet treats take centre stage with highlights like the tangy Yuzu meringue tart, alongside a tempting array of pastries that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Guests can pair their indulgence with carefully chosen teas or freshly brewed coffee, completing a moment of calm and elegance in the heart of the city. Al Finjan’s high tea is a chance to pause, savour, and enjoy a taste of culinary finesse with every course.

Location: Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Tourist Club Area

Times: 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Cost: Dhs 99 with the choice of coffee or tea or Dhs 119 with sparkling wine

Contact: 056 688 5361

Andaz Lounge, Andaz Capital Gate

Afternoon tea at Andaz Lounge is a journey through Japan, from Kyoto’s tranquil tea gardens to Hokkaido’s snowy charm, served 18 floors above the city. Head Chef Joevel Magpantay has crafted a six-course menu that feels like a poem in flavour. Here afternoon tea begins with a matcha scone and raspberry preserve. It then moves through delicate savouries and playful sweets inspired by Japan’s regions. Highlights include the Kani Sando, Braised Beef Onigiri, and the Cherry Blossom finale, as pretty as it is poetic. Each course is paired with premium teas or whimsical mocktails like the minty Mizu-Yuzu Hakaze. At Dhs189, it’s less about tea and more about a quiet, elegant escape for the senses.

Location: Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Times: 3pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs 189 per person

Contact: (050) 765 6435