From waste and wildlife protections to wadi safety, here’s how to camp legally and avoid costly penalties

Cooler mornings are back (praise be), which means tents are heading for the desert, mountains, and nature reserves. Before you load the car, here’s a quick refresher: winter camping in the UAE comes with clear rules designed to protect people and the environment, and the fines for ignoring them are steep.

Let’s start with the basics. Dumping, burning, or burying rubbish outside designated areas is illegal under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, and the penalties bite: fines up to Dhs30,000 for individuals, and much Dhs1 million for establishments. Pack out everything you bring in and use official bins or waste points in camp zones.

Respect for protected landscapes is not optional. Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 bans harming natural reserves and wildlife, including cutting trees or disturbing fauna. Offences can lead to jail terms (from three to six months, depending on the species class) and fines starting from Dhs10,000, rising to Dhs20,000 or more for first-category species. So in short: stay on existing tracks, keep a respectful distance from animals, and leave plants, rocks, and wood where you found them.

Local rules also apply. Municipalities in emirates such as Sharjah and Fujairah fine up to Dhs2,000 for pitching tents in unauthorised areas or leaving waste behind, and they routinely step up inspections during peak season. Look for signed, permitted camping zones and follow posted guidance on barbecues and fire pits.

Safety is where many trips go wrong. With winter showers in the forecast, authorities are urging campers to avoid wadis and low-lying areas that can flood quickly, and to steer clear of open fires and electrical gear during thunderstorms. Road rules have been tightened, too. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation, driving into valleys or flood zones during rain can mean a Dhs2,000 fine, 23 traffic points, and a 60-day vehicle impound. Gathering near valleys, flood channels, or dams during storms carries a Dhs1,000 fine and six points.

Plan like a pro and your weekend will be effortless. Choose established sites with clear access and reception, pack reusable water containers, keep generators and speakers considerate, and leave your spot cleaner than you found it. If you are heading for the mountains, let someone know your location, carry a charged power bank, and set a “rain plan” that avoids water-cut channels on departure routes.

The payoff for doing it right is worth it: starry skies, cooler nights, and the kind of quiet you cannot find in the city.

