World's 50 Best Bars 2025: 2 Dubai legends make the list

Mimi Kakushi retains its place as the best bar in the Middle East

The prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony has unveiled the top addresses for the finest tipples around the world – and two Dubai legends have made the list. The city proudly saw one of it’s most beloved institutions, La Petite Maison, snap up a spot in the extended 51 – 100 list, while Mimi Kakushi remains the best bar in the Middle East and the only Dubai venue to make the coveted top 50.

Let’s take a closer look…

Number 36: Mimi Kakushi

Climbing four places and retaining its spot as the best bar in the Middle East is Mimi Kakushi. Since opening in 2021, Rikas Group’s Mimi Kakushi has become a popular spot for foodies and cocktail enthusiasts alike. Nestled in the Four Seasons Jumeirah Restaurant Village, it’s inspired by 1920s Osaka and serves experimental Japanese cuisine and an extensive menu of creative cocktails, all masterminded by Manja Stankovic, Mimi Kakushi’s Bar Manager. Last month, they unveiled a brand new cocktail menu, Kintarō. Taking inspiration from the life and work of Japanese actor Sessue Hayakawa (Kintarō Hayakawa), the acclaimed silent film era star is a befitting honarary for the new menu, which fuses legacy with cinematic artistry.

Number 60: La Petite Maison Dubai

In the extended 51-100 list, the only other Dubai bar to rank in the World’s 50 Best was La Petite Maison, climbing an impressive 11 places from its entry at number 71 in 2024. A chic and contemporary ode to the French Riviera, while guests regularly flock to La Petite Maison for the food, those in the know know that a pre-dinner drink at the bar, or late-night sips perched up in one of the red leather barstools are not to be missed. Sure, they’re famous for their signature Tomatini, served worldwide, but you shouldn’t miss your chance to sample your way through the 10-piece Déjà Vu menu, inspired by iconic figures, legendary moments, and the essence of Joie de Vivre from the golden decades.

lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/