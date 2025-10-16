From free shows to cheap eats, here’s how to make the most of your visit at Global Village without spending too much

You don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy Global Village. With a bit of planning, you can eat, shop, and explore for hours and still keep your wallet happy. Entry tickets cost just Dhs25 on weekdays and Dhs30 on weekends, which gives you access to one of Dubai’s most exciting seasonal attractions. Here’s how to make the most of it while staying on budget.

Pack smart before you go to Global Village

If you plan to shop, bring your own trolley bag or small cart. Renting one at Global Village costs around Dhs15 per hour, which adds up if you stay for the evening. Families should also bring their own pram instead of renting one for Dhs20. It’s a simple way to save money and stay comfortable.

Bring your own water

You’ll be walking a lot, and it can get warm, so you’ll definitely need to stay hydrated. Instead of buying water at restaurants or stalls, bring your own bottles from home. There’s also a mini-mart near the VIP entrance that sells water for about Dhs1 to Dhs2, which is much cheaper than most food stalls.

Eat well for less

Global Village is known for its food stalls and viral dishes, but you don’t have to splurge to enjoy a great meal. Try the floating market, where you can find affordable bites like grilled corn, roasted chestnuts, popcorn, and pizza slices. These snacks are perfect if you just want something quick while exploring. You can also eat before you go, then snack your way around.

Shop and bargain

With more than 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, shopping is a big part of the Global Village experience. You’ll find everything from handmade crafts and jewellery to abayas and home décor. Bargaining is common here, so don’t be shy about asking for a better price. Be friendly, have fun with it, and if the price isn’t right, walk away. Sellers often offer discounts towards the end of the season, so you might find even better deals later on.

Enjoy all the free entertainment

One of the best things about Global Village is that much of the entertainment is free. The Main Stage hosts shows from around the world, including Bollywood performances, K-pop acts, and cultural dances. Families with children can check out the Kids’ Theatre for magic shows and singalongs. Every Friday and Saturday night, fireworks light up the sky at 9pm, so don’t miss it. Even a slow stroll through the colourful pavilions can be entertaining, with street performers, music, and food smells filling the air.

Find the free parking

If you’re driving, you can park for free in several areas. Look for zones P1, P3, or P5, all close to the Gate of the World entrance. On busy weekends, you can also use overflow parking zones P7 to P11, which are about a kilometre away from the Cultural Gate. A free shuttle bus runs between the parking and the entrance, or you can take a rickshaw ride from Dhs10.

Use the RTA bus service to Global Village

If you’re not driving, take one of the RTA seasonal buses that go directly to Global Village. They are air-conditioned, comfortable, and much cheaper than taking a taxi.

Route 102 runs from Al Rashidiya Bus Station

Route 103 runs from Union Bus Station

Route 104 runs from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station

Route 106 runs from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station

These buses run regularly throughout the evening and are a great option for visitors coming from different parts of Dubai.

Buy your ticket online

Save time by buying your ticket online before you go. You’ll get a digital ticket that can be scanned from your phone at the gate, which means no waiting in long queues.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am; Thurs to Sat 4pm to 1am; Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays

Tickets: (04) 362 4114, globalvillage.ae

Images: What’s On Archive