A new restaurant district, additional pavilions and refreshed markets await for Season 29…

Global Village will reopen on Wednesday October 16, and with just over a week to go, the beloved attraction has unveiled what’s new and exciting for visitors this season.

Let’s take a look at what’s new for Global Village Season 29…

Restaurant Plaza

Among the upgrades, Global Village visitors can look forward to a brand new Restaurant Plaza as part of season 29. Located next to the fun fair, this emporium of all things gourmet features 11 two-storey restaurants, which each benefit from sweeping views across Global Village from the upper floor. While we don’t know what the new restaurants are, we’re promised global cuisines and front row seats to a variety of live performances that will grace the centre stage.

Cultural Pavilions

Taking the number of pavilions to 30 will be three new cultural pavilions, which combined celebrate over 90 cultures. Each pavilion features a themed facade, designed to be photographed, and an array of food stalls and shops that represent the heritage of that country. So, we can’t wait to see which new additions have been made. Popular existing pavilions at Global Village include the UAE Pavilion, which takes you on a journey through the rich tapestry of the emirates, as well an Americas Pavilion, Indian Pavilion and European Pavilion.

New additions to the markets

The popular Railway and Floating markets at Global Village are must-visits for foodies and shoppers alike, and this season they’ve been transformed with fresh new concepts and even more Instagrammable moments. The lively Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it added wow-factor for the new season.

Green spaces

To give Global Village a nice green glow, new green promenades have are also placed throughout the destination to provide a beautiful setting and enrich the guest experience.

Tickets

Ticket prices for Global Village season 29 have not yet been revealed. Last year, tickets were priced at Dhs25 for Sunday to Thursday tickets, and Dhs30 for the any-day ticket. VIP Packs start from Dhs1,750.

Global Village, from Wednesday October 16, ticket prices tbc. globalvillage.ae