It is set to be one of the biggest openings of the year

It’s official: One of the UAE’s most anticipated cultural landmarks, Zayed National Museum, is set to open in December 2025. The Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, which is in the final stages of construction, will welcome visitors four years after breaking ground. The opening date has been confirmed for December 3 by Abu Dhabi Culture.

The opening of @znmuae in Saadiyat Cultural District on 3 December 2025, honours the commitment of the late Sheikh Zayed to cultural heritage, education and UAE identity, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for culture and learning. pic.twitter.com/qkk7Z72ICn — Abu Dhabi Culture (@AbuDhabiCulture) October 16, 2025

As one of the country’s flagship megaprojects, it promises to be a must-visit destination, celebrating the legacy of the nation’s founding father and showcasing the rich history and heritage of the UAE.

Go grab your tickets

If you’re as excited as we are, you’ll be thrilled to learn you can already book your tickets to go and explore this stunning museum.

It’s Dhs70 per adult, while children under the age of 18 can enter for free. Tickets for senior Emiratis and residents and people of determination (wheelchairs can also be booked online) can also enter the museum free of charge.

Students from UAE universities and UAE-employed teachers will be able to visit for Dhs35.

Tickets are sold with time slots to ensure all visitors can enjoy their experience the way it is meant to.

Get your tickets here.

About Zayed National Museum

If you’ve ever passed by Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum definitely caught your eye thanks to the structures rising to the skies. The architectural marvel will be the home for the inspiring story and tribute to our great nation and its visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Currently, there has been a sneak peek of what treasures you are likely to find when the museum opens in Dubai’s Etihad Museum. The Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity is a travelling exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum showcasing a curated collection of artefacts, films, and archival images that depict the life of the Founding Father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The design

The breathtaking structure of the Zayed National Museum is designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and makes a stunning addition to the Saadiyat District, joining the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the newly opened TeamLab Phenomena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayed National Museum (@znmuae)



The five steel structures represent the wings of a true regional icon, the falcon. It highlights falconry, which is an important part of the UAE’s heritage. In the past, the Bedouin community relied on falcons for hunting food in the harsh desert. Now, it has become the UAE’s most honoured traditional sport.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan not only practiced falconry from a young age, but he was also a supporter of the sport and even launched initiatives to preserve and protect falcons. The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is now the largest in the world.

While these steel towers look aesthetically stunning, they will also act as wind towers – underscoring sustainability as a core component of the UAE. Wind towers, or barjeel, have been used to cool down homes in the region for centuries.

What will it look like on the inside?

Once inside, visitors will be greeted by colours of concrete inspired by the white sand typically found on Saadiyat Island, all illuminated by natural light.

Inside, you will learn about the rich history of the country, with special emphasis on the vision of the Father of the Nation.

The museum will be home to six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and one outdoor gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayed National Museum (@znmuae)

The galleries

Our Beginning: A gallery that highlights the life, legacy, and values of the UAE’s Founding Father through authentic storytelling.

Through Our Nature: An immersive experience diving into the regions diverse landscape, examining their historical impact on life in the Emirates.

To Our Ancestors: Explores the evidence of human activity in the region dating back 300,000 years and the early trade with other societies in the Arabian Gulf.

Through Our Connections: Will showcase the broadening horizons of the people of the ancient emirates.

By Our Coasts: Will showcase the development of the main coastal settlements through pearling, fishing, and trading.

To Our Roots: A focus on the traditional lifestyle, customs, and social and economic practices that prevailed in the inland areas of the Emirates

Prepare to step back in time as you wander through these spaces, which will educate you on nature, trade, coastal life, language, and traditions of the Emirates. All objects on display will be of national and international significance, of which will contribute to the preservation of the UAE’s culture and national identity.

Speaking once on the importance of history, Sheikh Zayed stated, ‘He who does now know his past cannot make the best of his present and future, for it is from the past that we learn.’

Sheikh Zayed was a passionate advocate of education and believed everyone had a right to go to school, which would in turn help serve the nation and build the country. And the museum will be shining a light on education, allowing visitors to think in the same way as Sheikh Zayed, by learning from the past to make the best of the present and future. The museum will offer comprehensive sources of information on the UAE’s history and culture, available to the public. Though no recent updates have been released, the museum is likely to be home to an extensive library.

Additionally, there will be public programmes including workshops, tours, talks and conferences, musical and theatrical performances, and cultural and heritage demonstrations.

As for the outdoor gallery…

Surrounding the Zayed National Museum is a 600-meter-long outdoor gallery called Al Masar Garden, which translates to the path in English.

It’s not just there for aesthetics (though we are sure it is going to look stunning); the story goes deeper.

It does form a part of the galleries of the museum and essentially tells the story of Sheikh Zayed through the landscapes that inspired him. It will feature native plants across three zones: desert, oasis, and urban.

Here, people can meet and relax, enjoy live performances, and have other cultural experiences throughout the year.

The location

Everything, and we do mean everything, has been considered when building the Zayed National Museum. And this is a lovely fact that you can share with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayed National Museum (@znmuae)

The museum is located in an area once known as Ras Laffan. Shortly after Abu Dhabi was founded, Ras Laffan was a key docking point for large boats. Now, the museum is continuing this timeless legacy of exchange and connection through the sharing and exchange of stories and knowledge.

While we wait for the official opening, we are reminded of just how far the UAE has come in a short time span. And it was all thanks to the vision of Sheikh Zayed, which is summed up in his quote, “The desert has taught us to patiently await good things to come. We have to be steadfast and continue our constructive march until we secure prosperity for our country.”

We can’t wait to visit!